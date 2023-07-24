All the Trailers, Announcements from Comic-Con 2023; Previews for ‘The Continental,’ ‘One Piece,’ More

The proceedings at the 2023 edition of San Diego Comic-Con have been decidedly more muted this year. That’s par for the course considering Hollywood’s writers and actors are both on strike currently, but it’s led to a comparative dearth of new shows and movies announced from the top streaming platforms in attendance.

Still, there were some announcements to tide fans over until the strike is complete. Netflix stole the show with its trailer for the live-action adaptation of “One Piece” that it has in the works, but there were a few other key unveilings for streaming users to look forward to.

“Star Trek” has never been afraid to boldly go, and there have certainly been some downright wacky episodes in the franchise’s nearly 60 year history. But it’s never done a musical episode until now; it remains to be seen if the attempt will continue driving fans to Paramount+ as the show has been doing so far this season.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds May 5, 2022 Follow Captain Christopher Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

Watch Netflix’s New Live-Action ‘One Piece’ Trailer

Netflix’s adaptations of beloved anime titles have been met with mixed reviews in the past, but that isn’t stopping it from going full steam ahead on its “One Piece” series. The series comes out Aug. 31, and viewers can watch the extended trailer for the new show below.

One Piece August 31, 2023 A live-action pirate adventure story based on the bestselling manga by Eiichiro Oda.

Preview ‘Invincible’ Season 2 on Prime Video, New Atom Eve Episode

Ultra-violent superhero shows are kind of Prime Video’s thing at this point, as the platform is home to both “Invincible” and “The Boys.” Season 2 of the animated show premieres Nov. 3, and will be split into two batches, with the second coming out in 2024. Check out the new trailer here!

Staying in the “Invincible” universe, fans can head to Prime Video now and watch a special episode dedicated to Atom Eve. See the trailer for that one-off episode below.

Invincible March 25, 2021 Mark Grayson is a normal teenager except for the fact that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet. Shortly after his seventeenth birthday, Mark begins to develop powers of his own and enters into his father’s tutelage.

Check Out New Promo for ‘The Continental’ on Peacock

Fans of the “John Wick” franchise know just how important the Continental Hotel is to the integrity of the High Table. But how did it get its start, and where did proprietor Winston Scott learn his dizzying array of skills? Find out in “The Continental,” a three-part series debuting Sep. 22 on Peacock.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick September 22, 2023 As Winston Scott is dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind, he charts a deadly course through New York’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the iconic hotel, which serves as the meeting point for the world’s most dangerous criminals.

‘Borderlands’ Announces New, Interactive Streaming Series

Fans of the “Borderlands” video game franchise were thrilled to learn that Gearbox Entertainment, the studio responsible for the series, is partnering with Genvid Entertainment to create a streaming series based on the games. Fans will have a direct and permanent influence on the story and characters, though there were few details released about the planned show. No word has been given on where it will stream, or when viewers might expect its release.

Darryl Dixon Heads to France in Newest ‘Walking Dead’ Spinoff

The next installment in the “Walking Dead” franchise comes to AMC and AMC+ on Sep. 10, when “The Walking Dead: Darryl Dixon” premieres. The show will follow Dixon as he tries to safely transport a child through zombie-infested France. Norman Reedus is back, and AMC is so confident in its success that it’s already been renewed for a second season.