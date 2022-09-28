Amazon Announces New Fire TV Cube, Programmable Voice Remote Pro, Adaptive Fire TV Omni QLED Series

As part of its Devices and Services event on Wednesday, Amazon released details about its updated Amazon Fire TV Cube, which is the tech company’s device that combines the functionality of both Amazon Fire TV and Echo devices.

The updated device will feature an all-new octa-core 2.0 GHz processor that allows for faster navigation speeds and super-resolution upscaling. Amazon says it is 20% more powerful than the previous generation. The device also comes with 4K Ultra HD support leading to the best image quality that the device has ever provided.

Another helpful addition to the device is the fact that it comes with built-in ethernet, USB, and HDMI inputs, which allow users to control multiple devices using their voice. It will also include a four-micorphone array that will allow the cube to block out ambient noise that can make voice control difficult.

The new Fire TV Cube is also the first streaming media player to include Wi-Fi 6E support helping to prevent any unforeseen interruptions in connectivity while streaming.

Like previous versions of the device, the updated Fire TV Cube allows users to control their entire TV setup using just their voice. This means that you can control your TV, your soundbar, and even your cable or satellite box by voice.

The last update to the Fire TV Cube came in 2019 which allowed the device to stream 4K UHD at 60 FPS, with support for HDR, HRD10+, Dolby Vision, as well as Dolby Atmos audio.

The new Amazon Fire TV Cube will begin shipping in October at the retail price of $139.99. The 2019 version launched at $119.99.

This fall, Amazon is also launching a new Fire TV remote with Alexa voice control. Not only does this remote come with the voice-control capabilities and pre-programmed shortcuts that have become standard on the company’s remotes, but it also includes two programmable buttons that users can set up to take them directly to their favorite streaming service, or to control any Alexa routines around their house, from switching TV inputs to dimming lights and more. When the remote becomes available next month, it will cost $34.99.

On Wednesday, Amazon also released details about its new Fire TV Omni QLED series of televisions. The smart TVs will include an impressive QLED display, Dolby Vision IQ, and adaptive brightness and will also be HDR 10+ adaptive. But, in addition to being some of the highest quality video displays on the market, the TVs will also serve as the video hub for the home, with widgets integrating different features from across the Amazon suite of products.

The new Fire TVs not only feature Alexa functionality, but also can display carousels of family pictures and show calendars and provide reminders, but will also be able to adjust to movements in the room to know when to start a viewing routine and when to pause if you need to get a snack.

The TVs will also come with free access to huge libraries of iconic artwork that will allow the screens to transform into virtual canvases when they aren’t otherwise in use.