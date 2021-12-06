Amazon Fire TV, Alexa Voice Technology Integrated With New Toshiba M550 Series TV Line

Amazon has partnered with Toshiba to equip its latest series of smart TVs with Fire TV and Alexa voice technology. The company has unveiled its new line of “flagship” TVs, the M550 Series. The M550 Series is available in three sizes at different price points, including a 55-inch for $799.99, a 65-inch for $999.99, and a 75-inch for $1,199.99.

Toshiba’s new line of TVs features high-end 120HZ native panels, REGZA Engine 4K technology, and 480 motion rates. Auto Low Latency Mode provides smoother high-action viewing, making it a great option for gaming. For a more immersive audio experience, both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos capabilities are available on the new line of TVs.

The M550 Series has a sleek, bezel-less full screen for a high-end look and a wider viewing experience. Because Fire TV is built-in, you can easily stream from the home screen, as well as access Live View Picture-in-Picture. This allows you to view your compatible video doorbell or security camera from the TV. Alexa voice technology gives you the option to use your voice to find apps, shows, and movies, play music, and more. While the M550 Series features a remote equipped with Alexa voice technology, you can also use Alexa hands-free.

“Our goal is to work with world-class TV brands to make entertainment more intuitive and engaging for customers,” said Daniel Rausch, VP of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services. “We’re excited to see Toshiba invest in a flagship TV that combines great picture quality and Fire TV’s best-in-class entertainment with hands-free Alexa.”

In October, Amazon launched a line of smart TVs, including the Fire TV Omni Series and 4-Series. This is the first time that Alexa voice technology was directly integrated into a TV.

Now, Toshiba is the first original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partner to feature Fire TV. Based on Rausch’s statement, it seems likely that Amazon will continue to collaborate with other OEM partners in the future. The company also offers two more TV series equipped with Fire TV. They include the 2021 Toshiba C-Series 4K Smart Fire TV and the Toshiba V-Series HD Smart Fire TV.