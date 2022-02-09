Amazon Fire TV is Making it Easier to Manage Live TV Services on Their Universal Grid Guide

Starting today, Fire TV is making it easier to access live TV options with a new ‘Add Channels’ feature that allows you to customize your integrated channel guide. This can be accessed through the Live tab and by asking your Alexa Voice Remote.

From there, you can easily add additional live channels from your favorite free and subscription-based apps such as IMDb TV, Pluto TV, Tubi, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu Live TV.

While the Live TV tab has been a thing for quite some time now, this makes it easy to access and customize the sources of the universal grid guide.

Live TV channels have a dedicated guide button included on all new Alexa Voice Remotes. Pushing the guide button will take you directly to the new integrated channel guide in the Live tab. You can also ask Alexa for specific channels, programs, and events (say the 2022 Winter Olympics for example). Press the Alexa button on your Alexa Voice Remote, or if you have a hands-free enabled Fire TV device, just ask “Alexa, open the Guide.”

This new feature is a sign that the major OTT platform operators are seeing high demand among consumers for a more linear TV-like experience. Which tells us old-fashioned channel surfing may be back in style after all.