Amazon Fire TV Expands Local News Coverage to 88 Cities

Amazon is following Tubi’s lead in expanding its local news offerings. Starting today, Amazon Fire TV users can access live and on-demand local news from 88 different cities from across the country.

Users can access local news for their area through the Local News tab within the Fire TV news app. Fire TV will automatically detect the closest metro area and add the local news station(s) within the tab. Users can also access the app with the included Alexa Voice Remote or with Fire TV Cube. Amazon’s news app is a free, customizable news aggregator that is supported with advertising.

This new expansion adds coverage for major metro areas like Detroit, Phoenix, New Orleans, and Orlando. Late last year, Amazon Fire TV added local news for 12 major cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Chicago, and more.

The affiliates involved include ABC Owned Television Stations, CBSN, TEGNA, Cox, The E.W. Scripps Company, and Altice USA.

“Local news helps our customers stay connected to important issues and updates within their communities,” said Charlotte Maines, Director of Amazon Fire TV. “In the last year especially, local news has been incredibly helpful in an uncertain environment and our viewers continue to ask for more news options. This expansion will bring a truly local experience to both Fire TV and the streaming industry.”

List of Amazon Fire TV Local News Stations