Amazon Fire TV Will Be Integrated In Jeep’s 2022 Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer

Jeep announced a first for the car industry: An Amazon Fire TV integration is included in its 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer.

All that’s required is an Amazon account to sync content. The built-in feature means passengers can pause a show at home, then pick it up in the car.

Even better: Each rider can stream whatever program they want. The back seat gets high def, too. And everyone gets access to Alexa and apps.

Also, there are no worries about driver distraction, thanks to a privacy filter. When parked, passengers can view the main UConnect screen.

Jeep will have the Fire TV system available as part of a package of connected services starting in North America this fall.

The technology is powerful. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles gave a preview announcement in April 2020, noting Unconnect5 packs a powerful processor, 6GB of RAM and up to 64GB of solid state storage. It pushes three times as many pixels — up to ultra-HD resolution for large screens, such as the 10.1-inch display in the 2021 Pacifica or the 12.3-inch screen in the Ram 1500.

The brand is promoting the new vehicle feature with the tagline “Grand Adventures Return.”

The timing is good: Engagement from live streaming apps on Fire TV has doubling in the past year. Amazon has invested in making the consumer’s live TV experience simpler, implementing Live Tab, Universal Channel Guide, and advanced Alexa controls for Live content.

Jeep Grand Wagoneer