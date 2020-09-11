Amazon Greenlights Joe Exotic Series Starring Nicolas Cage, Netflix Gives ‘Goop Lab’ Second Season
Joe Exotic may be in prison, but his story is attracting major streamers. Amazon has a scripted series about the Tiger King in development, headlined by Oscar winner Nicolas Cage (“Leaving Las Vegas”).
Joe Shreibvogel, a.k.a. Joe Exotic, an eccentric exotic zookeeper in Oklahoma, ultimately tangled with Carol Baskin, who opposed his wild enterprise. He put out a hit on her and the police caught up with his plan. A separate untitled series starring Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”) as Baskin has a multiplatform order at NBC and Peacock.
Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:
“The Goop Lab” has been renewed by Netflix for a second season. The docuseries, which chronicles actress Gwyneth Paltrow’s approach to health and life and promotes her Goop wellness project. The next season will feature six, 30-minute episodes about sex and female empowerment.
Jessica Chastain will play country-music star Tammy Wynette for the series “George & Tammy,” based on the book by their daughter. They had a volatile and complicated relationship that inspired several country hits, including Wynette’s “Stand By Your Man.” After a nine-month exclusive run for Spectrum subscribers, the series streams on ViacomCBS’ forthcoming streaming service and Paramount Network.
Greta Thunberg is a teen environmental activist whose warnings went global. She determined to spread the climate-change message, which will be underscored on Hulu with the documentary “I Am Greta,” which arrives Nov. 13. Thunberg kicked off her efforts with a simple question: If adults didn’t care about her future on Earth, why should she care about her future in school?
Ukonwa Ojo has been tapped by Amazon as Chief Marketing Officer of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, effective September 21. Previously, Ojo was CMO for MAC Cosmetics and Coty. She will lead global brand and originals marketing for Amazon. Also, Andy Donkin will move from head of global marketing for video operations to a new position.