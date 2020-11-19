Amazon Partners With YouTube Star Ryan Kaji to Create First Original Show for Amazon Kids Plus

Amazon announced today that they have partnered with YouTube creator Ryan Kaji to create their first original long-form show for Amazon Kids+, previously known as Amazon Freetime Unlimited. Titled Super Spy Ryan the show will be available in the U.S., U.K., and Canada on Nov. 27 and will make it to Germany and Japan later this year.

Super Spy Ryan alternates between live-action (featuring scenes with Kaji and his family) and animation (Ryan’s avatar and characters who travel to a virtual world where they become ultimate super spies). Subscribers can watch Kaji and friends adventure together to recover the precious Golden Console from the clutches of The Packrat, a nefarious yet goofy hamster who collects anything he can get his paws on.

Back in September, Amazon announced they would be rebranding their kids-oriented services, Amazon Freetime and Amazon Freetime Unlimited to Amazon Kids and Amazon Kids plus, respectively. “The new names reflect our continued commitment to invest in and expand kids’ experiences, including bringing fun, educational content to kids and providing parental controls that give families peace of mind,” the company said at the time.

In March, as the world began shutting down, Amazon gave free access to kids’ programming across the globe. The streamer gave access to content that was previously exclusive to Prime Video customers, including Amazon original series “Just Add Magic,” “Pete the Cat” and “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie.” Select seasons of PBS Kids shows such as “Arthur,” “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” “Odd Squad” and “Wild Kratts” were also available, and in Europe, third-party content included “Peppa Pig” and “Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom.”