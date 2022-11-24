Amazon Prime Video Black Friday 2022 Deals: What Are the Best Ways to Save?

If you have Prime Video, there are many great ways to save on entertainment this holiday season. While there’s no discount for Prime Video itself, you can get a 30-Day Free Trial and scoop up these deals on the add-on services.

With Prime Video, not only do you get exclusive access to original shows and movies, it is also the exclusive home to Thursday Night Football.

Hulu’s Black Friday Deal

You could also combine these deals with Hulu's Black Friday Deal, which will give you the service for just $1.99 a month for the next year.

Get The Deal $7.99+ / month hulu.com Through Cyber Monday, Get Hulu For Just $1.99/mo. For Next 12 Months.

1. Get a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video

Prime Video has one of the most generous free trials available. New subscribers can get a 30-Day Free Trial of Prime Video.

You’ll get 30 days to explore Prime’s excellent original series and award-winning movies. In addition to the originals, Prime always has a rotating library of quality films, including some obscure finds that can be difficult to stream otherwise.

2. Get 2 Months of Prime Video Channels For $1.99 a Month

15+ different streaming services are offering steep discounts, and you can add them to the Prime Video interface, expanding all the great movies and shows available to you.

Add discounted Showtime to watch “American Gigolo” and “Yellowjackets.” Pick up Paramount+ to watch the “Yellowstone” prequels “1883” and the upcoming “1923” with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. With six great deals, you can’t go wrong.

All Prime Video Channels 2022 Black Friday Deals

3. Get Amazon Prime Video For Free with Metro by T-Mobile

If you are a subscriber to Metro by T-Mobile, you may be able to get Prime Video for free.

Get unlimited high-speed data, plus access to award-winning Prime Originals, movies and TV shows, and more – all on T-Mobile's Unlimited Plan with Amazon Prime Included.

Need a Roku or Fire TV Device?

If you need a streaming device to go with your streaming service, you can also take advantage of one of Amazon’s deals on Roku or Fire TV devices.

If you go with a Roku, you’ll get the most popular streaming interface and tons of streaming options. You’ll also get 30 days free of HBO Max, along with a 3 Month Free Trial of Apple TV+.