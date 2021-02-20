Amazon Prime Video Offering Free Trial of NBA League Pass Through February 22nd

With the NBA season closing in on the All-Star break in a few weeks, Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to get a sneak peak of NBA League Pass. Through February 22nd, 2021, Prime subscribers will get a free preview of NBA League Pass - the out-of-market streaming package for NBA fans.

How to Get a Free Trial of NBA League Pass

Click here to activate the trial

Log-in to your Amazon Account

Subscribe to Free Trial

NBA League Pass is available for $28.99 a month to watch every out-of-market game of NBA teams.

Just like previous seasons, nationally televised games on ABC, ESPN, and TNT, as well as games available in your local market are blacked out.

NBA TV games are blacked out on NBA League Pass, so you will need to either purchase a standalone NBA TV subscription ($59.99) or a Live TV Streaming Service to get access to those games.

With NBA League Pass, you can stream the Home, Away, or a special mobile feed of the game. According to Amazon, you can be logged into up to five devices, featuring five concurrent streams at a time.