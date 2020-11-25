Amazon Renews ‘Expanse’ For Final Season, Netflix Develops ‘Forty Acres’

Amazon Prime Video’s “The Expanse” has been renewed for its sixth and final season. (The fifth season begins Dec. 16.) The show stars Steven Strait, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Dominique Tipper, Cas Anvar, Wes Chatham and Frankie Adams. Set in the future, it is set in a colonized solar system and a fight between Earth and the people on Mars.

The adaptation of the novel “Forty Acres” by Dwayne Alexander Smith has landed at Netflix. Cheo Hodari Coker (“Luke Cage”) will write and produce. The story follows a civil-rights lawyer who joins an elite black organization, only to discover it’s kept an explosive secret.

“Izzy’s Koala World” received a second season renewal from Netflix. Created by The Dodo, the show, which debuted September 2, follows the life of 11-year old Izzy Bee as she rescues and rehabilitates koalas for release with the help of her parents.

“The Walking Dead Holiday Special,” an AMC+ first, will premiere Dec. 13 with host Chris Hardwick. The hour-long episode will feature fan-favorite cast members, past and present, and holiday-themed segments all via video chat.

“The Last of Us” series got a green light from HBO/HBO Max. Based on the video game, the show takes place 20 years after civilization has been destroyed. Joel is hired to smuggle a 14-year-old girl out of a dangerous quarantine zone — but they need to depend on each other to survive. ‘Chernobly” creator Craig Mazin will write and executive produce, along with Neil Druckmann, the writer and creative director of the game.

AMC+ is now available on the Roku Channel for $9 per month. AMC+ includes access to select content from other AMC-owned properties, such as Shudder and Sundance TV. Roku has made the channel accessible via a new standalone Android and iOS app.

Amazon Music Holiday Plays” will stream a three-part concert series on Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music app and the Amazon Music Twitch Channel for three weeks, starting Dec. 1 through Dec. 15, at 8 p.m. Miley Cyrus kicks off the effort with her first performance since the “Plastic Hearts” album. Other performers include Lil Nas X, Kiana Ledé and Foo Fighters.

