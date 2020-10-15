Amazon Prime Video Scores NFL Wild Card Game, Ups NFL Coverage

Amazon Prime Video is beefing up its football coverage.

The streamer already airs 11 “Thursday Night Football” games via a three-season renewal deal. Now, it’s adding streaming rights to one of two new National Football League postseason Wild Card playoff games in January.

The regular-season deal is worth at least $75 million per year, and Amazon shelled out “significantly” more on a per-game basis for wild-card rights, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Wild Card Weekend for the 2020 season will consist of three games on Saturday, January 9th, and three games on Sunday, January 10th, 2021. ​

Amazon Prime Video gets its game via CBS, which will also stream the contest on CBS All Access (Paramount+). The AFC match-up is slated for Jan. 10 at 4:40 p.m. They will also have a kid’s focused telecast on Nickelodeon, now part of the combined ViacomCBS.

NBC will be airing an additional Wild Card game on Sunday, January 10 at 8:15 p.m. (ET). This game will be streamed on Peacock, its streaming service, alongside its traditional TV networks.

As part of the deal for expanded playoffs, it is expected the NFL will expand to a 17-game regular season, but that won’t take place until the 2021 season at the earliest. The NFL deals with its media partners expire in 2022. This is just the start of what will be a potential change on the horizon in the NFL rights landscape.