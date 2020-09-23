Report: Amazon to Launch New Dongle, The Fire TV Stick Lite

It looks like Amazon will be updating their line of streaming devices with the addition of the Fire TV Stick Lite. The dongle is expected to be a more affordable version of the popular Fire TV Stick.

According to WinFuture, the Fire TV Stick Lite, expected to launch at Amazon’s hardware event tomorrow, will be replacing the Fire TV Stick, which has been unavailable for purchase on Amazon for the last week.

Source: WinFuture

Though the Fire TV Stick Lite looks to be the same as the previous model, the remote has some differences. For one, the on/off button has been removed, along with the volume buttons, which were present in the previous version.

The company, however, has added a new button with a symbol of a TV on it. While it’s not clear what the button’s function is, it’s believed to be a live TV guide shortcut that enables users to access live programming quickly.

Amazon first launched the Fire TV Stick back in 2014. Unlike the Fire TV Stick 4K—which came in 2018—the Fire TV Stick supported HD resolution, while the former offers 4K with HDR video and Dolby Atmos audio. The Fire TV Stick was updated in 2019 to offer Alexa voice remote with power and volume button, same as the Fire Stick 4K.

Amazon’s hardware event is scheduled for tomorrow, Sept. 24th at 1 p.m. ET. The company is expected to launch new smart speakers and smart displays, among other devices.