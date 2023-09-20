Amazon Unveils New Fire TV Sticks, Alexa Updates More at Fall Product Launch

Before you know it, the holiday shopping season will be upon us. Amazon held its annual fall product launch on Wednesday and showed off some of the top new items it will have available for the tech-savvy family member in your life.

To start with, Amazon gave attendees a preview of the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which promises to be the most powerful Fire TV Stick yet. It includes support for Wi-Fi 6E, Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio. The device also features 16GB of storage, which is twice the amount the previous generation of Fire TV Stick had. The Fire TV Stick 4K will retail for $59.99.

The company also made some updates to its standard Fire TV Stick 4K. That device is now 30% more powerful, and offers support for Wi-Fi 6. It will retail for $49.99, giving users an option one step below the 4K Max Stick in terms of price.

The audience also got a look at new Fire TV updates designed to make browsing easier. Thanks to new, generative AI, customers can ask Alexa more open-ended questions, like “Can you find me a movie with lots of space battles?” The Fire TV Ambient Experience is expanding to 4K Max Sticks as well, allowing customers with those devices to turn their smart TV into a beautiful, always-on display featuring famous works of art and more.

The real kicker for customers who purchase a new Fire TV-branded streaming player or smart TV will get a six-month subscription to MGM+ at no extra charge. That will allow users to stream shows like “Godfather of Harlem” and “The Winter King,” as well as hit movies such as “Top Gun: Maverick” for $0 for half a year.

If that’s not enough gadgets for you, there’s also a new Fire TV soundbar coming for $119.99. It’s compatible with all Fire TV devices, has a compact 24” design, and offers support for DTS Virtual: X and Dolby Audio, allowing customers to fully immerse themselves in whatever they’re watching or listening to.

It’s a good bet that Amazon will make its new Fire TV Sticks and soundbars available at a steep discount as the holidays creep closer, so check back with The Streamable to see when they go on sale and how you can get them.