Amazon’s Fire TV Announces Improvements to Ease Content-Discovery, Reduce Time Spent Scrolling

Amazon’s Fire TV has announced several improvements to make its menus more user-friendly and intuitive. One of the most important aspects of the streaming experience is allowing viewers to find the things that they are interested in (whether they know it or not) as quickly and easily as possible. To that end, Amazon has introduced more content-curated content categories and a new user-friendly approach to highlighting its FAST channels. The announced changes all aim to create a more streamlined approach to the viewers’ experiences.

Amazon’s Fire TV will now include several new dynamic rows. These content collections are the various categories that the platform uses to group content and curate it for each unique user based on previously-viewed content. Some of these new categories will include “Head Spinning True Crime Stories” as well as “Obsession Worthy Reality TV.”

The platform is also focusing some of its improvement efforts on making free content easier to find. It has added more free rows of content that do not require subscriptions, making it easy for users to navigate the platform when looking for programming that they don’t need to pay for. Some of the recently added free content rows include categories like “Free Documentaries,” “Serious Cinema,” “Comedy Flicks,” “Popular Action Movies,” and “Recommended Free Movies and TV Shows” based on your individual preferences.

Fire TV is also now including a top-10 row, which many other platforms including Netflix and Prime Video use. The top 10 will be updated daily, allowing the user to easily discover what movies, TV shows, and apps are trending on any given day.

The platform is also trying to make its growing library of free ad-supported TV (FAST) content easier to find and access, so it isn’t so overwhelming. Now Fire TV customers are able to choose FAST content by category, rather than having to choose from a huge confusing list of ad-supported content. Users can choose from categories like cooking, music video, sports highlights, and many more to quickly narrow the scope of their search.

The goal of all these new additions and improvements is to make the content discovery experience more intuitive and helpful. The goal is to limit the time a user spends scrolling through content options in order to create a more frustration-free experience on the Fire TV platform.