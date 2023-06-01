AMC Movie Theaters Migrates On-Demand Service to Vudu; Customers Can Stream Movies While Still in Theaters

AMC On Demand looks to be closing its doors for good. The service that allows users to rent and purchase movies that are still in AMC movie theaters has announced it is migrating all AMC On Demand users to Vudu, which will become their official streaming destination going forward. Vudu is owned by Fandango Media, which is controlled by NBCUniversal; Warner Bros. Discovery owns the remaining 25% of the company.

Users will be able to rent and purchase the same blockbuster movies on Vudu that they found on AMC On Demand. Titles like “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” “John Wick: Chapter 4,” “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” “Evil Dead Rise,” “Scream VI,” “Avatar: The Way of Water” are either available now, or coming soon. In addition, Vudu has thousands of on-demand titles available to stream for free.

“AMC Theatres has been a valued exhibition partner of Fandango’s for more than two decades, and we’re thrilled to now offer our Vudu streaming service to AMC Theatres On Demand consumers,” Fandango VP for home entertainment Cameron Douglas said “As consumers’ appetite for top-notch entertainment continues to grow, as well as their desire to watch the best movies both on the big screen and at home, this incredible collaboration with AMC Theatres will ensure that fans get seamless access to the premium content they love and crave.”

The AMC movie theater chain is not connected to the AMC Networks or the company’s subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) streaming service AMC+.

Many of the movies previously purchased through AMC Theatres On Demand will be upgraded to the highest quality format available on Vudu, including 4K Ultra-High-Definition. Users with qualifying titles in their libraries will automatically receive those upgrades for free. In addition, AMC Theatres On Demand users who are brand-new Vudu consumers will enjoy 15% off every purchase made on the service in their first month.

“As the first theatrical exhibitor in the United States to bring first-rate films through the life cycle from theatres to home, we at AMC take pride in having served our guests through a multitude of platforms during the pandemic,” AMC SVP Nikkole Denson-Randolph said. “As we continue to evolve our business and remain focused on Making Movies Better by enhancing the theatrical experience, we’re even more excited to expand our relationship with a trusted partner, who will ensure a continued preeminent experience for those consumers who are streaming their post-theatrical movies at home.”

Vudu offers thousands of free streaming titles, so AMC On Demand customers will instantly see the value of their membership increase. Premium video-on-demand (PVOD) rentals and purchases are, of course, not free, but users who have never tried Vudu before will get the 15% discount mentioned above on all new purchases made during the first month of their new Vudu subscription.

It was not immediately clear whether AMC Stubs Points would still be accrued on Vudu, or if that program will no longer be available to Vudu users. To migrate existing AMC content libraries to Vudu, AMC Theaters On Demand consumers can link their current Vudu account using the same email address or create a new Vudu account.

The deal means that Vudu users will be able to stream new films from AMC and Mansa before they even leave theaters. Last week, AMC Theaters struck a deal with Mansa to have its original films shown in AMC theaters around the country. Mansa is a new, free streaming platform dedicated to producing content that showcases Black culture.