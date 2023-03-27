 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘American Dad!’ Season 18 Premiere Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

Everyone’s favorite FBI agent is back! Though to be sure, there’s a good chance he’s achieved that ranking by being one of the only cartoon FBI agents out there. Either way, “American Dad” returns for its 18th season on Monday, March 27 on TBS at 10 p.m. ET. The Smith family is back for another year of off-the-wall antics and betrayals, though they always seem to come through for each other when it counts. You can watch “American Dad!” Season 18 and TBS with a subscription to Sling TV. You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.

How to Watch ‘American Dad!’ Season 18 Premiere

About ‘American Dad!’ Season 18 Premiere

“American Dad!” centers on super patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, VA. Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life, where Stan’s blissfully unaware wife Francine (Wendy Schaal) has an unfaltering loyalty that makes her blind to his unabashed arrogance.

His left-wing activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), however, doesn’t let him off so easily and knows just how to push her father’s buttons, unlike her dopey, well-intentioned husband Jeff (Jeff Fischer) who doesn’t know much of anything.

Son Steve (Scott Grimes) is a geeky-yet-confident kid who spends his time playing video games and obsessing about the opposite sex. The Smith cabinet is rounded out by two rather unconventional members: Roger (MacFarlane), a sassy, sarcastic, and routinely inappropriate space alien, and Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier.

Can You Watch ‘American Dad’ Season 18 Premiere For Free?

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch “American Dad!” Season 18 and TBS as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

You can watch ‘American Dad!’ Season 18 Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘American Dad!’ Season 18 Premiere?

You can watch American Dad!: Season 18 AND TBS on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV AND VIZIO Smart TV.

‘American Dad!’ Season 18 Premiere Trailer

