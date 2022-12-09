How to Watch ‘America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation’ Series on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About 'America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation' Series

“America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation” is a high-stakes competition, giving chefs the chance to win $100,000 and a cookbook deal in addition to becoming an “America’s Test Kitchen” cast member. Coming in from all over the country, these contestants are prepared to put their experience and brains to the test. To win the impressive prize, they must excel in a series of cooking, presenting, and photography challenges.

Viewers have the opportunity to watch these talented cooks rise to the occasion. Some challenges will be a smashing success, while others will flop. It’s an exciting contest that’s sure to keep you on your toes.

Going head to head in the inaugural season are the following chefs:

Antoinette Johnson

Dr. Basil Maqbool

Brooke Baevsky

Christina Phan

Corrina Sepulveda

Garrett Schlichte Jessica Lawson

Marc Sievers

Peter Cardoz

Rashmi Primlani

Robbie Guevarra

The guest judges include Claudette Zepeda, Gesine Bullock-Prado, Jamie Bissonnette, Karen Akunowicz, Kwame Onwuachi, and Nick DiGiovanni.

Can you watch 'America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation' Series for free?

Freevee does not offer a free trial, but you can watch America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation: Season 1 as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

What is the 'America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation' Series episode schedule?

One new episode will premiere on Freevee weekly through Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Season 1 features a total of 10 episodes.

Episode 1 : Friday, Dec. 9

: Friday, Dec. 9 Episode 2 : Friday, Dec. 16

: Friday, Dec. 16 Episode 3 : Friday, Dec. 23

: Friday, Dec. 23 Episode 4 : Friday, Dec. 30

: Friday, Dec. 30 Episode 5: Friday, Jan. 6 Episode 6 : Friday, Jan. 13

: Friday, Jan. 13 Episode 7 : Friday, Jan. 20

: Friday, Jan. 20 Episode 8 : Friday, Jan. 27

: Friday, Jan. 27 Episode 9 : Friday, Feb. 3

: Friday, Feb. 3 Episode 10: Friday, Feb. 10

What devices can you use to stream 'America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation' Series?

You can watch America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation: Season 1 on Freevee using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation' Series Trailer