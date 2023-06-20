Analysis: Black Audiences See Better Representation on Linear TV, Asian Viewers on Streaming; Hispanic Viewers Underrepresented

The American population is growing more diverse every day. By 2060, less than 45% of the total population in the United States will be white, and content providers like streaming services and broadcast networks have to reflect the diverse makeup of the populace in order to remain relevant.

New data from omniscreen data and measurement company Samba TV shows which groups are currently seeing the most representation, and on which platforms. It found that Black, Asian and Hispanic audiences were more likely to watch content that featured diverse casts, but that providers still have work to do when it comes to representation, especially for Hispanic and Asian viewers.

Across linear and streaming sources, only 10% of lead actors in shows and movies were Hispanic. The 2020 Census indicates that 18% of the U.S. population identifies as Hispanic currently, which means Hispanic viewers are underrepresented on the screen. Conversely, representation of Black audiences on streaming and linear strongly overperformed against the population, as did representation of Asian viewers.

(Click to expand image).

All of these audience segments were more likely to watch shows with a diverse cast than white viewers. Black viewership rose 43% on shows that feature a higher proportion of ethnically diverse lead performers, while Hispanic viewership jumped 22%, and Asian viewership 6%. For further evidence, Samba’s data found that Netflix shows like “Beef,” which features a majority-Asian cast overperformed among Asian viewers, while shows with a primarily Black cast like “Sweet Tooth” and “Kaleidoscope” indexed higher among Black households.

(Click to expand image).

Netflix did best in terms of all streaming services when it came to representation overall; 12 of the top 15 streaming premieres of 2022 among Black, Asian and Hispanic audiences were Netflix shows. Asian audiences are more likely to be driven to streaming to see shows they feel best represent them, while Black viewers are more likely to head to linear TV thanks to shows like “BMF” on Starz and “Snowfall” on FX. More than one in four of the lead actors among the top linear shows last year was Black, and that representation paid off for those shows from a viewership standpoint.

(Click to expand image).

“The data shows that greater on-screen representation will tend to increase viewership overall and among diverse populations,” said Samba TV CEO and co-founder Ashwin Navin. “Audiences are deeply connected to what they watch on TV. Although we live in the golden age of content, diversity on-screen still does not adequately represent the population in all its identities.”

The numbers indicate that streamers and broadcasters must do a better job in reaching Hispanic viewers, who are the only group to consistently under-index as far as feeling represented on TV. It’s especially important as demand for Spanish-language content continues to grow. One recent survey found that Hispanic viewers were more likely to stream live TV than they were to watch via linear broadcast, so streamers will need to pay special attention to Hispanic audiences in the near future.

It’s perfectly understandable that audiences want to see themselves represented in the TV they watch. Diverse viewers are more likely to watch programming that they believe reflects themselves and their communities, which is why content providers must continue to offer shows and movies with ethnically diverse casts.