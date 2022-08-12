Anne Heche Dies at 53; How to Stream Her Best Movies Including ‘Donnie Brasco,’ ‘Psycho’
Acclaimed television and film actress Anne Heche passed away on Friday at the age of 53 due to complications involving a car accident. After getting her start on the popular soap opera “Another World,” Heche branched out to take dramatic and action-oriented roles on screens both large and small.
Heche earned a Saturn Award nomination for her part in the 1998 remake of “Psycho,” and went on to star in numerous films and television shows throughout her career. Her growing fame in the ’90s landed her a number of roles in big-budget action thrillers and drama set pieces that had her acting alongside Taraji P. Henson, Al Pacino, Johnny Depp, Denzel Washington, and many others.
Her latest project, the Lifetime exclusive “Girl in Room 13,” is still scheduled to release on time this September. The movie aims to shed light on domestic violence against women, an issue very close to Heche’s heart. Filmmaker Elizabeth Rohm referred to her performance as a “tour de force,” a fitting capstone to an already successful career.
Appearing in over 30 films and just as many television programs, Heche provided memorable charisma and charm that will be missed by her fans the world over.
The Streaming Best of Anne Heche
Donnie BrascoFebruary 27, 1997
An FBI undercover agent infilitrates the mob and finds himself identifying more with the mafia life at the expense of his regular one.
PsychoDecember 4, 1998
A young female embezzler arrives at the Bates Motel, which has terrible secrets of its own. Although this version is in color, features a different cast, and is set in 1998, it is closer to a shot-for-shot remake than most remakes, Gus Van Sant often copying Hitchcock’s camera movements and editing, and Joseph Stefano’s script is mostly carried over. Bernard Herrmann’s musical score is reused as well, though with a new arrangement by Danny Elfman and recorded in stereo.
Return to ParadiseAugust 10, 1998
Lewis, Sheriff and Tony are three friends vacationing in Malaysia. Sheriff and Tony eventually leave to pursue careers in New York, but Lewis stays behind to work with orangutans. Two years later, Sheriff and Tony learn that, because of their past actions, Lewis has been arrested for drug possession. With Lewis facing a death sentence, the friends are left with a difficult decision: return to Malaysia and split Lewis’ sentence, or let him die.
Six Days Seven NightsJune 12, 1998
When Quinn, a grouchy pilot living the good life in the South Pacific, agrees to transfer a savvy fashion editor, Robin, to Tahiti, he ends up stranded on a deserted island with her after their plane crashes. The pair avoid each other at first, until they’re forced to team up to escape from the island — and some pirates who want their heads.
The Adventures of Huck FinnApril 2, 1993
Mischievous Huck Finn is unnerved when his father, reemerging after years away, kidnaps him in an attempt to take away a $600 inheritance from his late mother. Fearing for his life, Huck fakes his own death and escapes. He soon runs into his friend, Jim, a slave fleeing his master. Together, the pair embarks on a raft journey down the Mississippi River, staying ahead of pursuers who blame the slave for Huck’s alleged murder.
The BraveSeptember 25, 2017
The complex world of our bravest military heroes who make personal sacrifices while executing the most challenging and dangerous missions behind enemy lines.
Save MeMay 23, 2013
After choking on a hero sandwich in her kitchen and suffering a dramatic near-death experience, Beth Harper - an absentee wife and mother - is revived and claims she can now talk to God. Her teenage daughter, Emily, is horrified and her husband, Tom, is skeptical. To make matters worse, Tom’s ex-mistress, Carly McKenna, is in a coma after a close encounter with lightning in the Harper’s front yard.
The Best of EnemiesApril 5, 2019
Centers on the unlikely relationship between Ann Atwater, an outspoken civil rights activist, and C.P. Ellis, a local Ku Klux Klan leader who reluctantly co-chaired a community summit, battling over the desegregation of schools in Durham, North Carolina during the racially-charged summer of 1971. The incredible events that unfolded would change Durham and the lives of Atwater and Ellis forever.
The VanishedAugust 21, 2020
A family vacation takes a terrifying turn when parents Paul and Wendy discover their young daughter has vanished without a trace. Stopping at nothing to find her, the search for the truth leads to a shocking revelation.
BirthOctober 29, 2004
It took Anna 10 years to recover from the death of her husband, Sean, but now she’s on the verge of marrying her boyfriend, Joseph, and finally moving on. However, on the night of her engagement party, a young boy named Sean turns up, saying he is her dead husband reincarnated. At first she ignores the child, but his knowledge of her former husband’s life is uncanny, leading her to believe that he might be telling the truth.