Anne Heche Dies at 53; How to Stream Her Best Movies Including ‘Donnie Brasco,’ ‘Psycho’

Acclaimed television and film actress Anne Heche passed away on Friday at the age of 53 due to complications involving a car accident. After getting her start on the popular soap opera “Another World,” Heche branched out to take dramatic and action-oriented roles on screens both large and small.

Heche earned a Saturn Award nomination for her part in the 1998 remake of “Psycho,” and went on to star in numerous films and television shows throughout her career. Her growing fame in the ’90s landed her a number of roles in big-budget action thrillers and drama set pieces that had her acting alongside Taraji P. Henson, Al Pacino, Johnny Depp, Denzel Washington, and many others.

Her latest project, the Lifetime exclusive “Girl in Room 13,” is still scheduled to release on time this September. The movie aims to shed light on domestic violence against women, an issue very close to Heche’s heart. Filmmaker Elizabeth Rohm referred to her performance as a “tour de force,” a fitting capstone to an already successful career.

Appearing in over 30 films and just as many television programs, Heche provided memorable charisma and charm that will be missed by her fans the world over.