Apple Announces New Docuseries Dedicated to Messi’s Signing with Inter Miami

There’s a Messi takeover happening at Apple, and the company is leaning into the trend with all its might. The tech giant is announcing it will be offering fans a second documentary series dedicated to international superstar Lionel Messi, this one following his transition from Europe to the United States and his decision to sign with Inter Miami CF of Major League Soccer.

Apple has what could be called a vested interest, considering it signed a deal with MLS last summer to stream every one of the league’s games for the next decade. Messi signing with Miami has been an unqualified success for the league and the company; subscriptions on Apple’s soccer-dedicated streaming platform MLS Season Pass have doubled since Messi's arrival, and the service has seen its three most-streamed matches in its short history in that timeframe as well.

The series will take fans behind-the-scenes of some truly incredible moments, including Messi’s introductory press conference with Miami and his game-winning goal in his first match with his new squad. Cameras are recording even now as Messi mania sweeps across the United States, and fans will be able to see their own enthusiasm reflected by the hype building for the home stretch of the MLS season.

Apple TV+ will host the series, alongside another documentary which will chronicle Messi’s triumphant journey through the 2022 FIFA World Cup. A mainstay on the Argentinian national team, Messi tells the story of his path to his first World Cup victory and his time with Argentina spanning all the way back to his first-ever match with the squad.

As one of the world’s top soccer players, Messi’s arrival in the United States has brought international attention to Apple and its nascent MLS Season Pass. Soccer has traditionally been more popular outside the United States than it has been domestically, but that’s beginning to change. A new survey found that soccer is now the fourth-most-popular sport in America, and that almost 20% of U.S. sports fans identify it as their favorite.

There were few details available on when the new docuseries featuring Messi and Inter Miami would be available, though it’s safe to assume it won’t come before the end of the MLS regular season in October. If Messi pulls Miami into the playoffs it could be delayed even longer, but the good news is fans can stream each and every one of his games with a subscription to MLS Season Pass to tide them over, no matter what market they live in.