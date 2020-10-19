Apple Launches “Apple Music TV” Offering Free 24-Hour Live Stream of Music Videos

Apple has gone back to their music roots with the launch of Apple Music TV. The new service, which debuted today, offers round the clock livestream of curated music videos for free in the Apple Music and Apple TV Apps. The service will also include exclusive new music videos and premieres, special curated music video blocks, and live shows and events as well as chart countdowns and guests.

At launch, the service is streaming a countdown of Apple Music’s top 100 all-time most-streamed songs in the U.S. Come Oct. 22, Apple Music TV commemorates the upcoming release of Bruce Springsteens’s “Letter to You” album with an “all day Bruce takeover” that will feature music-video blocks of his most popular videos. The service will also air an interview of The Boss, conducted by Zane Lowe as well as a special livestream fan event.

On Friday, Apple Music TV will also stream two exclusive video premieres beginning at 12 p.m. ET—Joji’s “777” and Saint Jhn’s “Gorgeous.” Moving forward, the channel will premiere new videos every Friday at that time, Variety reports.

Apple Music TV will also be the home to all original content such as concert films and interviews, that has been created for Apple Music over the years.

The news comes as Apple is trying to build their audience inside their Apple TV App, without the need of Apple TV+. Apple TV+ normally costs $4.99 a month, but comes with a free one-year subscription for those who purchase an Apple device including iPhone, iPad, Mac, and others.