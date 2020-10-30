Apple TV Renews ‘Ted Lasso, Mindy Kaling Is ‘Good in Bed’ For HBO Max

Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso,” starring Jason Sudeikis (“Horrible Bosses”), has gotten a third season renewal order before even filming season 2. The quirky, offbeat comedy is about a relentlessly upbeat American football coach who takes a job in London coaching soccer. While he knows nothing about the game, he does understand how to take a disparate group and turn them into a cohesive team.

HBO Max has greenlit Mindy Kaling (“The Office”) to star and produce “Good in Bed,” a film adaptation of an early best-selling Jennifer Weiner novel. It’s a story of a young journalist coping with parental issues and a broken heart. Upcoming projects for her production company, Kaling International, include the second season of “Never Have I Ever” for Netflix and “Sex Lives of College Girls” for HBO Max.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

Nicole Kidman will star and executive produce “Things I Know To Be True,” a series being developed by Amazon Prime Video. The show is based on Andrew Bovell’s play, which addresses a long marriage and the how adult children’s decisions can change parents’ lives. This marks the latest Amazon project for Kidman. She is also attached to star in and executive produce the drama “Pretty Things,” while also executive producing “The Expatriates” and “A Good Marriage.”

“The Baby-Sitters Club” has been renewed for a second at Netflix. It will debut in 2021. The series is based on a successful book series by Ann M. Martin. It followers a group of middle-school girls who start a babysitting business in Connecticut.

“Narcos: Mexico” has been renewed for a third season at Netflix with a new showrunner: Carlo Bernard. The streamer describes it as: “The third season of “Narcos: Mexico” is set in the 1990s (the first two took place in the 1980s), “when the globalization of the drug business ignites. Season 3 examines the war that breaks out after Felix’s empire splinters. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge.”

“The Day Sports Stood Still” is a new HBO doc that details COVID-19’s impact on sports; it’s from Antoine Fuqua and executive producers Brian Grazer and Chris Paul. The film will be anchored by Paul, the NBA All-Star and president of the NBA Players Association. It looks at shutdowns and racial injustices that escalated during the pandemic and the controversial return to sports this fall. The show is slated to stream on HBO Max in 2021.

“Born to Be Murdered, coming to Netflix in 2021, is set in Athens. A vacationing couple is caught up in a violent conspiracy, played by John David Washington (“BlaKkKlansman”) and Alicia Vikander (“The Danish Girl”).

Acorn TV has commissioned a new detective drama about P.D. James’ popular police inspector Adam Dalgliesh. It will star Bertie Carvel (“Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell,” “The Pale Horse”). Consisting of three adaptations, this new crime series follows Dalgliesh’s career as he solves unusual murders. It is scheduled to premiere in 2021.

Judge Judy Sheindlin” will have a new show on Amazon-owned streamer IMDb TV. The untitled project will see Sheindlin in a new courtroom, haranguing a new group of litigants. Her CBS show has ended after 25 seasons.

“Tell Me Your Secrets” is moving to Amazon Prime Video. Once in development at TNT, the 10-episode drama was filmed two years ago. It stars Lily Rabe (“American Horror Story”), Amy Brenneman (The Leftovers) and Hamish Linklater (The Newsroom). Harriet Warner (Call the Midwife) serves as writer and creator; the series scheduled for a 2021 debut.

