Apple TV to Stream Classic ‘Peanuts’ Holiday Specials for Free; Announces More Holiday Content

The holiday season is just around the corner, and Apple TV+ wants to make sure that every family can watch some of the most iconic holiday fare available. The streamer announced on Tuesday that it will provide free viewing windows for subscribers and non-subscribers alike to the animated “Peanuts” gang specials for Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

The beloved animated specials are already available to stream for Apple TV+ subscribers, but during these exclusive windows, viewers can watch them at no cost through the Apple TV app online or on smart or connected TVs.

Peanuts Holiday Special Free Viewing Windows

‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ | Free Oct. 28-31

First up is “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” which will be free to stream from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31.

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown October 27, 1966 This classic “Peanuts” tale focuses on the thumb-sucking, blanket-holding Linus, and his touching faith in the “Great Pumpkin.” When Linus discovers that no one else believes in the creature, he sets out to prove that the Pumpkin’s no myth—by spending the night alone in a pumpkin patch.

‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ | Free Nov. 23-27

Next comes the Thanksgiving classic “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” which will be free to stream from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving November 20, 1973 Turkey, cranberries, pumpkin pie… and the Peanuts gang to share them with. This is going to be the greatest Thanksgiving ever! The fun begins when Peppermint Patty invites herself and her pals to Charlie Brown’s house for a REALLY big turkey party. Good grief! All our hero can cook is cold cereal and maybe toast. Is Charlie Brown doomed? Not when Linus, Snoopy and Woodstock chip in to save the (Thanksgiving) Day. With such good friends, Charlie Brown - and all of us - have so many reasons to be thankful.

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

Finally comes the special that started them all, “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” which will be free to stream from Dec. 22 to Dec. 25.

A Charlie Brown Christmas December 9, 1965 When Charlie Brown complains about the overwhelming materialism that he sees amongst everyone during the Christmas season, Lucy suggests that he become director of the school Christmas pageant. Charlie Brown accepts, but is a frustrating struggle. When an attempt to restore the proper spirit with a forlorn little fir Christmas tree fails, he needs Linus’ help to learn the meaning of Christmas.

Other Holiday Offerings From Apple TV+

There’s even more of the Peanuts gang to enjoy on Apple TV+ this season, along with several other holiday specials that will only be available for paid Apple TV+ subscribers.

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock”| Streaming Nov. 18

It’s the Night of the Lights, the most Fraggily holiday of the year, and the Rock is filled with songs and cheer. When Jamdolin (voiced by Tony winner and Emmy nominee Daveed Diggs) encourages Wembley to make a special wish, the Fraggle head out on an adventure to find the brightest light and, maybe, the true meaning of the holiday.

“Sago Mini Friends” Thanksgiving Special | Streaming Nov. 18

“Sago Mini Friends” is an adorable nod to gratitude, featuring Harvey the floppy-eared dog and his best friends, Jinja the cat, Jack the rabbit and Robin the bird. Along with a unique cast of residents as colorful as their own whimsical world, the four friends play, explore, imagine and celebrate daily in their joyful town of Sagoville. But n “Happy Thankful Day,” while preparing for a special Sagoville festival, Harvey and Robin accidentally end up in Loomington — a town without gratitude.

“Interrupting Chicken” Holiday Special | Streaming Dec. 2

In the holiday special, “A Chicken Carol,” Ebenezer Wolf decides to cancel the holidays, so Piper teams up with the Three Little Pigs and some ghostly friends to change his mind.

“Pretzel and the Puppies” Holiday Special | Streaming Dec. 2

In “Merry Muttgomery!,” when a heavy snowfall jeopardizes the annual holiday festival, the pups find unique ways to celebrate with all the snowed-in dogs in the city.

“I Want a Dog For Christmas” | Streaming Dec. 2

All Rerun wants from Santa this Christmas is a dog of his own, but his mother won’t let him have one. Spending time with Snoopy provides the perfect pick-me-up. But when Snoopy gets too busy to hang out with Rerun, they call in a substitute — Snoopy’s brother Spike.

“Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tales” | Streaming Dec. 2

Celebrate the merriest time of the year with the whole Peanuts crew. Snoopy, Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy and Sally each star in their own Christmastime tales, gathered together from the original “Peanuts” comic strips.

“The Snoopy Show Holiday Collection” | Streaming Dec. 2

An Apple TV+ original series from Peanuts and WildBrain, “The Snoopy Show” gives the world’s most iconic dog his close-up and dives into new adventures with the happy-dancing, high-flying, big-dreaming beagle, who’s joined by best friend Woodstock and the rest of the Peanuts gang.

“The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse” | Streams Dec. 25

This poignant and heartfelt journey follows the unlikely friendship of a boy, a mole, a fox and a horse traveling together in the boy’s search for home. It’s a story of kindness, fellowship, courage and hope for viewers of all ages in a heartwarming, classically animated film based on Charlie Mackesy’s book, “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.”