Apple’s tvOS 16 Is Now Available: This is What’s New For Your Apple TV

In June, Apple announced a minor update to Apple TV devices called tvOS 16. The company has now officially released it to users with Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K. To get the update, go to Settings > System > Software Updates and select Update Software.

While out of the gate, there aren’t many changes, the tech company has put some new features in the hands of developers which will allow them to make even better apps for Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K.

For instance, tvOS 16 offers cross-device connectivity which allows Apple TV apps to leverage information from other Apple devices. That means that Apple TV apps could use motion sensor data from your Apple Watch to display on the screen. Alternatively, your iPhone could become a “second-screen” that syncs with what you are seeing on your TV; similarly, those that use an Apple TV for gaming could use an iPad as an additional screen.

One of the first apps to take advantage of this new functionality is Apple Fitness+, which will show your intensity metrics on screen.

Apple also added multiuser support to make it easier for people to automatically log in based on their user profile. Now, when a user chooses their profile, an app can use their password from the keychain to sign in and select the right profile every time they launch an Apple TV app.

While the company added “buddy” support for controllers — which lets two remotes control the same player — they also added support for Nintendo Switch controllers, which can now be used on your Apple TV.

But the most noticeable enhancement for users thus far will be those with HDR10+. Apple has supported Dolby Vision HDR since 2017, so the addition of HDR10+ is a welcome enhancement.

What’s Else is New in tvOS16