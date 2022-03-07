 Skip to Content
Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Now Available on Xfinity X1 & Flex, Free Trial Coming this Month

Matt Tamanini

On Monday, Xfinity announced that Apple TV+ was being added to Comcast’s entertainment platforms in the United States, including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, and XClass TV. The rollout is currently underway and should be available across all eligible devices in the coming days.

To promote the addition of the streaming service to the cable giant’s platform, Apple will provide Xfinity customers with a free trial from March 15-21. Current X1, Flex, and Stream customers will be able to sample Apple TV+’s library of movies and series at no cost and with no sign-up or sign-in required.

Additionally, any Xfinity customers who are not already subscribed to the Apple streamer are eligible for a three-month, free trial when they sign-up via their Xfinity device by April 25.

“With the launch of Apple TV+, our customers now have access to all of today’s most popular streaming services through our aggregated user experience and award-winning voice technology,” said Comcast’s Chief Business Development Officer Sam Schwartz. “By leveraging our global technology platform, our partners can distribute apps on one tech stack to reach tens of millions of viewers.”

Xfinity customers can access Apple TV+ by using their voice remote and saying “Apple TV+” or the name of a series, film, or documentary available on the streaming service.

Apple TV+ launched on Comcast’s UK-based cable and telecommunications company Sky in December. The streamer is “the first app built using a common set of development tools and resources through Comcast’s global technology platform, enabling content providers to design, develop and rapidly deploy apps that can reach 50+ million devices including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, XClass TV, Sky Q, Sky Glass and devices from syndication partners.”

Apple TV+ is best known for its breakout hit “Ted Lasso” and the service is continuing to add new content. “The Tragedy of Macbeth” garnered multiple Academy Award nominations and films “Swan Song,” “Finch,” and “Greyhound” have also been getting additional critical acclaim. Scripted series like “The Afterparty,” “Severance,” and “For All Mankind” have also received attention from audiences and critics alike for their ability to push the envelope of what’s possible with long-form narrative storytelling.

