Are Ad-Supported Tiers of Max, Paramount+ Coming to Prime Video Channels?
It’s all about ads for Amazon, this week. On Wednesday, news broke that Prime Video was planning to join its subscription video streaming competitors in offering an ad-supported tier for the first time in the history of the service. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news, but also included some other details that Amazon might be making more additions to its Prime Video Channels store soon.
The story says that Amazon representatives have reached out to Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global about potentially adding the ad-supported tiers of their respective streaming services Max and Paramount+ to Prime Video Channels. Currently, the platform only offers the more expensive, ad-free versions of those streamers. No representative from any of the three companies agreed to comment on the record for the WSJ report, which at the very least indicates there are more details to work out before Max with ads and Paramount+ Essential are available on Prime Video Channels.
WBD’s streamer formerly known as HBO Max has had a tumultuous relationship with Amazon over the years. After being available on Prime Video Channels at launch, WarnerMedia pulled the service just six months later in an effort to completely own the subscription revenue and customer data. However, last December, new owners WBD returned the service to the streaming hub nearly 16 months later.
Ad-supported streaming is gaining in popularity among customers, so Amazon’s timing in seeking more ad-supported plans for Prime Video Channels is logical. A recent survey found that almost a third of all new streaming sign-ups were for ad-supported plans in 2022, and the additions of ad-supported streaming plans on Netflix, Disney+ and now Prime Video will almost certainly help boost that number even higher.
There’s also data available to support Amazon’s pursuit of more streaming plans to sell on Prime Video Channels. A report from April found that 53% of all streaming subscriptions in 2022 were made through third-party platforms like Prime Video Channels. The hub was second to Apple in terms of market share of third-party streaming subscriptions, and adding lower-cost options like Max with ads and Paramount+ Essential will help it eat into Apple’s portion.
Paramount will have to get a move on if it intends to put Paramount+ Essential on Prime Video Channels before the end of the month. On June 27, its higher-priced sibling tier Paramount+ Premium will be sunset to make way for Paramount+ with Showtime, which will integrate the content from the Showtime premium cable network onto Paramount+. At that time, Paramount+ Essential will rise in price from $4.99 per month to $5.99.
Whether Prime Video Channels will offer any special discounts on these services, as it has sometimes done in the past, will have to be answered if and when WBD and Paramount agree to allow them to be sold on the platform in the first place. But Amazon has reportedly made overtures, and users can expect WBD and Paramount to agree so long as they stand to make enough money from such an arrangement.
Max
Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. There are hubs for content from TLC, HGTV, Food Network, Discovery, TCM, Cartoon Network, Travel Channel, ID, and more. Watch hit series like “The Last of Us,” “House of the Dragon,” “Succession,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and more. The service changed its name from “HBO Max” on May 23, 2023.
Max has three tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 an ad-free plan for $15.99, and the ultimate tier that includes 4K for $19.99.
All Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
You can choose to add Max as a subscription through Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, or other Live TV providers.7-Day Trial
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.
Subscribers can choose between the Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with the Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional fee.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.
The service was previously called CBS All Access.7-Day Trial