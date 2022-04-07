Atlanta Braves Streaming: How to Watch Live Games During 2022 MLB Season

The Atlanta Braves are coming into the 2022 MLB Season as World Series Champs. The defending champions have a number of new faces replacing Freddie Freeman with Matt Olson, but expectations are high for them to repeat. If you’re a cord-cutter you’re probably wondering how to stream the Braves this season.

Depending on whether you live in the Atlanta-area or away from your team, you will have different options to stream.

Watch Braves Games on Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast with a Streaming Service

If you want to stream Braves games on Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast in Atlanta, you will need a Live TV Streaming Service. After YouTube TV, Hulu, fuboTV, and Sling TV each dropped Bally Sports RSNs your options are now more limited.

Fortunately, you can still stream every Braves game with a subscription to DIRECTV Choice Plan. The service also includes ESPN, TBS, FS1, and MLB Network – so you will get all of your Braves coverage. On Bally Sports South and Southeast, you will also be able to stream Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta United, and Carolina Hurricanes games.

For the 2022 season, the plan now includes an unlimited DVR and unlimited at-home streams. For a limited time, you can get $10 OFF your first three months, after a 5-Day Free Trial.

Watch Braves Games on Bally Sports App

If you have access to Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast via your cable, satellite, or streaming provider – you can now stream Braves games live in the Bally Sports App.

To access a 24/7 live feed of Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast including live Braves and Hawks games you will still need to authenticate with your TV Everywhere credentials. For streamers, that means those who subscribe to DIRECTV STREAM can use the app – since they are the only Live TV Streaming Service that carries the channel.

Later this year, they are expected to launch a direct-to-consumer product, but as of right now, the Braves are not included in those plans.

Watch Braves Games Out-of-Market on MLB.TV

If you live away outside of the Atlanta-area, you can stream Braves games on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Watch Nationally Televised Atlanta Braves Games with a Streaming Service

For games that are airing nationally on ESPN, FOX, FS1, TBS, or MLB Network, you have plenty of options to stream. Most services like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV carry these channels.

Starting this season, there will be additional games airing on Apple TV+ on Friday nights. and Peacock on Sunday mornings. The Braves are currently scheduled to have two games on Apple TV+ and one game on Peacock.