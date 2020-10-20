AT&T Launches “WarnerMedia Ride”, New Streaming Service For Your Car

AT&T announced today that they have partnered with General Motors to bring WarnerMedia’s robust library to customers on the go. The company revealed they launched WarnerMedia Ride, in conjunction with GM, to bring WarnerMedia content for their customers who have in-car Wi-Fi hotspots connected to AT&T’s wireless network.

WarnerMedia Ride will bring content from brands such as Bleacher Report, Boomerang, Cartoon Network, CNN, TBS, as well as TNT, at no additional cost. Existing AT&T Unlimited Plan customers are eligible for this offer and no existing TV subscription is required.

The company also plans on adding HBO Max to WarnerMedia Ride on qualifying data plans in 2021.

“We’ve long been committed to ensuring our customers can be connected and entertained just about anywhere,” said Sarita Rao, senior vice president, AT&T Business Marketing. “Bringing content from the WarnerMedia library across GM vehicle brands is another step toward keeping customers connected to the world around them and the content they love.”

Passengers can download the WarnerMedia Ride app on the App Store (iOS 11+) or Google Play (Android 9+) starting today. The service offers a user-friendly interface with a new authentication feature that allows users to access content once the app senses the vehicle’s Wi-Fi hotspot.

WarnerMedia Ride is an added service for GM customers, as they also have access to WarnerMedia Audio, which offers more than 70 podcasts and live audio simulcasts from the WarnerMedia news networks.