‘Ballers’ Becomes Next HBO Series to Officially Debut on Netflix; Where to Stream Other Shows, Movies From The Rock

The NFL season is less than two weeks away, but fans don’t have to wait that long to get back into a football frame of mind. The HBO original series “Ballers,” starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, is now available to stream on Netflix.

Looking at the lives of former and current football players, “Ballers” follows former superstar Spencer Strasmore (Johnson) as he gets his life on track in retirement while mentoring other current and former players through the daily grind of the business of football.

“Ballers” becomes the second HBO title licensed from Warner Bros. Discovery to debut on Netflix after Issa Rae’s comedy “Insecure” premiered on the service in July. That show saw a 370% jump in engagements on Netflix and is still available to stream on Max, giving both companies the ability to benefit from their licensing agreement.

WBD must be hoping that “Ballers” gets the same kind of engagement as “Suits,” which became a runaway ratings train after moving to Netflix from Peacock in July. The show is continuing to drive big ratings, and “Ballers” will have to work pretty hard to overtake “Suits.” The good news is the titles will appeal to similar demographics, meaning users who finish “Suits” and are looking for something new to stream will likely enjoy “Ballers” as well.

There are more HBO titles headed to Netflix in the coming months, such as “Six Feet Under” and “Band of Brothers.” Strikes from the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) will cause streaming content pipelines to dry up eventually, and that could cause a proliferation of similar licensing deals around the streaming industry.

Where to Stream Other Movies and Shows Starring “The Rock”

“The Rock” has made one of the most successful transitions from wrestling to acting in history, and is an incredibly prolific performer. He has titles available in every genre, from kids’ movies to R-rated action and everything in between. We are running through some of the biggest and best to let you know where you can stream them.

