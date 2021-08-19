BBC Select Documentaries Now Available to Stream on Struum

Struum users now have access to BBC Select, BBC’s streaming service. You can download the Struum app on iOS and Chromecast, or access Struum on the web to begin streaming BBC Select programming, as well as additional content.

Struum subscribers can watch BBC Select current affairs, crime, travel, and culture documentaries. Some of the titles available to stream include 54 Days: America and the Pandemic, Frat Boys, Escape From Dubai, The Trump Show, Secrets Of Silicon Valley, 9/11 Truth, Lies and Conspiracies, Conspiracy Files - Vaccine Wars, and George Soros - Billionaire Mastermind.

BBC Select also brings musical performances to Struum, including Ariana Grande - Live in London, Harry Styles - Live in Manchester, It Was 50 Years Ago Today, U2 Live in London, and Kylie Minogue: Kylie’s Secret Night.

BBC launched the BBC Select streaming service in North America in February. Struum, which made its debut in May, gives its subscribers access to over 30 different streaming services with a single subscription at one monthly cost. The streaming service uses a credit system. When users pay $4.99, they get 100 credits to use on content from a variety of different streaming services. With Struum, users only have to pay for the content they want to watch from over 30 services, rather than paying for all of the services and watching just a percentage of the shows and movies available.

Struum’s variety of programming features content from a range of genres, including indie films, lifestyle series, classic films, true crime, LGBTQ+, and multicultural content. You can also stream shows and movies on Struum. With the addition of BBC Select, users have even more high-quality to watch with their credits.