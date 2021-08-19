 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

BBC Select Documentaries Now Available to Stream on Struum

Aubrey Meister

Struum users now have access to BBC Select, BBC’s streaming service. You can download the Struum app on iOS and Chromecast, or access Struum on the web to begin streaming BBC Select programming, as well as additional content.

Struum subscribers can watch BBC Select current affairs, crime, travel, and culture documentaries. Some of the titles available to stream include 54 Days: America and the Pandemic, Frat Boys, Escape From Dubai, The Trump Show, Secrets Of Silicon Valley, 9/11 Truth, Lies and Conspiracies, Conspiracy Files - Vaccine Wars, and George Soros - Billionaire Mastermind.

BBC Select also brings musical performances to Struum, including Ariana Grande - Live in London, Harry Styles - Live in Manchester, It Was 50 Years Ago Today, U2 Live in London, and Kylie Minogue: Kylie’s Secret Night.

BBC launched the BBC Select streaming service in North America in February. Struum, which made its debut in May, gives its subscribers access to over 30 different streaming services with a single subscription at one monthly cost. The streaming service uses a credit system. When users pay $4.99, they get 100 credits to use on content from a variety of different streaming services. With Struum, users only have to pay for the content they want to watch from over 30 services, rather than paying for all of the services and watching just a percentage of the shows and movies available.

Struum’s variety of programming features content from a range of genres, including indie films, lifestyle series, classic films, true crime, LGBTQ+, and multicultural content. You can also stream shows and movies on Struum. With the addition of BBC Select, users have even more high-quality to watch with their credits.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where you favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.