Best discovery+ Shows Now Available on Max Including True Crime, Food, Home Reno, Paranormal, Nature, More

Matt Tamanini

As every entertainment company is in a rush to consolidate its titles under a single streaming service, one unfortunate byproduct can end up being that consumers don’t know what’s available in these suddenly substantial treasure troves of content. When Warner Bros. Discovery merged the bulk of discovery+ and HBO Max’s libraries last month into a new streamer called Max, the biggest influx of content came from the Discovery side of the company.

Series, specials, films, and documentaries from the flagship channel, HGTV, Investigation Discovery, Food Network, and more were suddenly mixed in with the prestige content normally associated with the HBO brand. While discovery+ is still available as a standalone service, some of the best shows from the platform are now available on Max as well, but figuring out what is available and what the best titles are can be difficult. Through the first two weeks following Max’s launch, only 20% of viewing time on the new service was spent on titles from discovery+, which admittedly exceeded WBD’s expectations.

One thing that is interesting is that related shows that are seemingly part of an interconnected franchise aren’t necessarily all available on Max. While the new service is now home to “The Spring Baking Championship” and “The Summer Baking Championship,” the service does not provide access to either “The Halloween Baking Championship,” or “The Holiday Baking Championship,” meaning that baking show loving Max customers will be out of luck for the latter part of the year.

Similarly, you will be able to watch 2017’s “Blue Planet II” on Max, but you will have to go over to discovery+ for the original version of “The Blue Planet” from 2001.

Another subset of discovery+ titles that are not available on Max are some of the shows that the streamer has licensed from other cable networks like Lifetime’s “Married at First Sight” and A&E’s “The First 48.”

While WBD will undoubtedly be updating and refining Max’s library in the coming weeks, months, and years, for now, The Streamable has gone through and selected some of the best discovery+ titles from across the streamer’s various genres that are now also available on Max. Enjoy!

What Are Some of discovery+’s Best True Crime Series on Max?

  • The Curious Case of Natalia Grace

    May 29, 2023

  • Mean Girl Murders

    March 13, 2023

  • Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty

    June 19, 2022

  • Ken and Barbie Killers: The Lost Murder Tapes

    December 12, 2021

  • Death by Fame

    January 23, 2023

  • Very Scary People

    March 17, 2019

  • Still a Mystery

    May 27, 2019

  • On the Case with Paula Zahn

    October 18, 2009

  • See No Evil

    February 17, 2015

  • Forensic Files II

    February 23, 2020

What Are Some of discovery+’s Best Food Series on Max?

  • Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

    April 23, 2007

  • Beat Bobby Flay

    March 3, 2014

  • Spring Baking Championship

    April 26, 2015

  • Chopped

    January 13, 2009

  • Unwrapped

    July 1, 2001

  • Cake Boss

    April 19, 2009

  • The Pioneer Woman

    August 27, 2011

  • The Julia Child Challenge

    March 14, 2022

  • Worst Cooks in America

    January 3, 2010

  • Good Eats

    July 7, 1999

What Are Some of discovery+’s Best Home Improvement Series on Max?

  • Home Town

    January 24, 2016

  • Property Brothers

    January 4, 2011

  • 100 Day Dream Home

    January 2, 2020

  • Rock the Block

    October 21, 2019

  • Fixer to Fabulous

    October 22, 2019

  • My Lottery Dream Home

    March 7, 2015

  • Good Bones

    May 4, 2015

  • Battle on the Beach

    July 11, 2021

  • Celebrity IOU

    April 13, 2020

  • Love It or List It

    September 8, 2008

What Are Some of discovery+’s Best Paranormal Series on Max?

  • Paranormal Caught on Camera

    February 13, 2019

  • Ghosts of Devil's Perch

    August 21, 2022

  • Eli Roth Presents: My Possessed Pet

    September 30, 2022

  • The Dead Files

    September 23, 2011

  • Destination Fear

    October 26, 2019

  • Paranormal Lockdown

    March 4, 2016

  • Finding Bigfoot

    May 30, 2011

  • The Alaska Triangle

    February 9, 2020

  • Mountain Monsters

    June 22, 2013

  • Expedition Unknown

    January 8, 2015

What Are Some of discovery+’s Best Science and Technology Series on Max?

  • MythBusters

    January 23, 2003

  • BattleBots

    June 21, 2015

  • Dirty Jobs

    July 26, 2005

  • How It's Made

    January 6, 2001

  • How Do They Do It?

    May 6, 2006

  • Growing Belushi

    August 19, 2020

  • Six Degrees with Mike Rowe

    January 4, 2021

  • Mark Rober's Revengineers

    April 20, 2023

  • Street Outlaws: Locals Only

    May 15, 2023

  • Sewer Divers

    January 1, 2023

What Are Some of discovery+’s Best Magnolia Network Series on Max?

  • Fixer Upper

    May 13, 2013

  • Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines

    January 3, 2021

  • Motel Rescue

    May 30, 2023

  • The Lost Kitchen

    January 4, 2021

  • Inn the Works

    February 12, 2021

  • Artfully Designed

    December 30, 2022

  • Maine Cabin Masters

    January 9, 2017

  • Barnwood Builders

    November 1, 2013

  • Homegrown

    January 3, 2021

  • Family Dinner

    January 4, 2021

What Are Some of discovery+’s Best Nature Series on Max?

  • Planet Earth

    March 5, 2006

  • Planet Earth II

    November 6, 2016

  • Blue Planet II

    October 29, 2017

  • Naked and Afraid

    June 23, 2013

  • Storm Chasers

    October 17, 2007

  • How the Universe Works

    April 25, 2010

  • What on Earth?

    February 10, 2015

  • Yellowstone Supervolcano: American Doomsday

    June 23, 2021

  • Seven Worlds, One Planet

    October 27, 2019

  • The Aquarium

    May 19, 2019
