Best discovery+ Shows Now Available on Max Including True Crime, Food, Home Reno, Paranormal, Nature, More

As every entertainment company is in a rush to consolidate its titles under a single streaming service, one unfortunate byproduct can end up being that consumers don’t know what’s available in these suddenly substantial treasure troves of content. When Warner Bros. Discovery merged the bulk of discovery+ and HBO Max’s libraries last month into a new streamer called Max, the biggest influx of content came from the Discovery side of the company.

Series, specials, films, and documentaries from the flagship channel, HGTV, Investigation Discovery, Food Network, and more were suddenly mixed in with the prestige content normally associated with the HBO brand. While discovery+ is still available as a standalone service, some of the best shows from the platform are now available on Max as well, but figuring out what is available and what the best titles are can be difficult. Through the first two weeks following Max’s launch, only 20% of viewing time on the new service was spent on titles from discovery+, which admittedly exceeded WBD’s expectations.

One thing that is interesting is that related shows that are seemingly part of an interconnected franchise aren’t necessarily all available on Max. While the new service is now home to “The Spring Baking Championship” and “The Summer Baking Championship,” the service does not provide access to either “The Halloween Baking Championship,” or “The Holiday Baking Championship,” meaning that baking show loving Max customers will be out of luck for the latter part of the year.

Similarly, you will be able to watch 2017’s “Blue Planet II” on Max, but you will have to go over to discovery+ for the original version of “The Blue Planet” from 2001.

Another subset of discovery+ titles that are not available on Max are some of the shows that the streamer has licensed from other cable networks like Lifetime’s “Married at First Sight” and A&E’s “The First 48.”

While WBD will undoubtedly be updating and refining Max’s library in the coming weeks, months, and years, for now, The Streamable has gone through and selected some of the best discovery+ titles from across the streamer’s various genres that are now also available on Max. Enjoy!

