Best Horror Movies on Amazon Prime Video - How to Stream Free

Best Horror Movies on Amazon Prime Video
Amazon's excellent Prime Video service allows you to scroll through thousands of great flicks, including some undiscovered gory gems.
From homicidal freaks to paranormal scares and terrifying monsters, Prime Video has something to leave you rattled.
NopeJuly 20, 2022
This thriller from director Jordan Peele follows a family of horse ranchers who provide animals for Hollywood productions.
When things start falling from the sky and people go missing, OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and his sister Em (Keke Palmer) hatch a plan to film the terrifying phenomenon and strike it rich.
Fatal AttractionSeptember 11, 1987
For Dan Gallagher, life is good. He is on the rise at his New York law firm, is happily married to his wife, Beth, and has a loving daughter. But, after a casual fling with a sultry book editor named Alex, everything changes. Jilted by Dan, Alex becomes unstable, her behavior escalating from aggressive pursuit to obsessive stalking. Dan realizes that his main problem is not hiding his affair, but rather saving himself and his family.
SmileSeptember 23, 2022
After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.
Terrifier 2October 6, 2022
After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to Miles County where he must hunt down and destroy a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night. As the body count rises, the siblings fight to stay alive while uncovering the true nature of Art’s evil intent.
Horror in the High DesertMarch 27, 2021
In July 2017, an experienced outdoor enthusiast vanished in Northern Nevada while on an outdoor excursion. After an extensive search, he was never located. On the three-year anniversary of his disappearance, friends and loved ones recall the events leading up to his vanishing, and for the first time, speak about the horrifying conclusion of his fate.
The Black PhoneJune 22, 2022
Finney Blake, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney.
HauntSeptember 13, 2019
On Halloween, a group of friends encounter an “extreme” haunted house that promises to feed on their darkest fears. The night turns deadly as they come to the horrifying realization that some nightmares are real.
Halloween EndsOctober 12, 2022
Four years after the events of Halloween in 2018, Laurie has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.
Train to BusanJuly 20, 2016
Martial law is declared when a mysterious viral outbreak pushes Korea into a state of emergency. Those on an express train to Busan, a city that has successfully fended off the viral outbreak, must fight for their own survival…
This highly entertaining zombie adventure features Gong Yoo as a father trying to connect with his estranged daughter. He’d later appear in the breakthrough Netflix series “Squid Game” (2021).
Invasion of the Body SnatchersDecember 20, 1978
Matthew Bennell notices that several of his friends are complaining that their close relatives are in some way different. When questioned later they themselves seem changed, as they deny everything or make lame excuses. As the invaders increase in number they become more open and Bennell, who has by now witnessed an attempted ‘replacement’, realises that he and his friends must escape or suffer the same fate.
[REC]November 23, 2007
A television reporter and cameraman follow emergency workers into a dark apartment building and are quickly locked inside with something terrifying.
Friday the 13thMay 9, 1980
Camp counselors are stalked and murdered by an unknown assailant while trying to reopen a summer camp that was the site of a child’s drowning.
Hell House LLCOctober 16, 2015
Five years after an unexplained malfunction causes the death of 15 tour-goers and staff on the opening night of a Halloween haunted house tour, a documentary crew travels back to the scene of the tragedy to find out what really happened.
All Jacked Up and Full of WormsJuly 16, 2022
A maintenance man for a seedy motel embarks on a path of self-destruction through the alleyways of Chicago after he discovers a hidden stash of powerful hallucinogenic worms.
StayApril 5, 2021
In the city that never sleeps, Olivia is taking the modeling world by storm. A cover girl in the making, Olivia is booking big clients and bringing her YouTube audience along for the ride. With newly earned cash, she moves into a fashionable loft apartment. Its glossy facade, however, conceals a sinister secret born years before. Suddenly overwrought, her tenuous grip on reality begins to slip away. Beautiful, yet increasingly unstable, Olivia makes a shocking choice that leads to a battle for her soul.
SilverhideApril 6, 2015
A group of conspiracy theorists watches a top-secret military base in the desolate Welsh mountains.
DemigodOctober 8, 2021
Robin, who travels with her husband to Germany’s Black Forest upon learning that her huntsman grandfather has died and left her all his worldly possessions. Upon arrival, a terrifying secret forces her to reckon with her family’s past and a mysterious ritual she thought was the stuff of fairy tales.
The Blackout ExperimentJuly 5, 2021
Six strangers wake up in a room full of weapons. If they do not kill each other, someone they care about will die.
TumbbadOctober 12, 2018
India, 1918. On the outskirts of Tumbbad, a cursed village where it always rains, Vinayak, along with his mother and his brother, care of a mysterious old woman who keeps the secret of an ancestral treasure that Vinayak gets obsessed with.
Saint MaudDecember 27, 2019
Having recently found God, self-effacing young nurse Maud arrives at a plush home to care for Amanda, a hedonistic dancer left frail from a chronic illness. When a chance encounter with a former colleague throws up hints of a dark past, it becomes clear there is more to sweet Maud than meets the eye.
Deep RedMarch 7, 1975
A musician witnesses the murder of a famous psychic, and then teams up with a fiesty reporter to find the killer while evading attempts on their lives by the unseen killer bent on keeping a dark secret buried.
Jeepers CreepersJuly 1, 2001
A brother and sister driving home through an isolated countryside from college encounter a flesh-eating creature in the midst of its ritualistic eating spree.
Children of the CornMarch 9, 1984
A boy preacher named Isaac goes to a town in Nebraska called Gatlin and gets all the children to murder every adult in town.
Tales from Middleton HighJune 7, 2022
A collection of terrifying tales from America’s most haunted school - Middleton High.
ZanaSeptember 21, 2019
Haunted by her long-suppressed past and pressured by family to seek treatment from mystical healers for her infertility, a Kosovar woman struggles to reconcile the expectations of motherhood with a legacy of wartime brutality.
The Devil's BackboneApril 20, 2001
Spain, 1939. In the last days of the Spanish Civil War, the young Carlos arrives at the Santa Lucía orphanage, where he will make friends and enemies as he follows the quiet footsteps of a mysterious presence eager for revenge.
HellraiserSeptember 11, 1987
After tinkering with a box he bought while abroad, sexual deviant Frank inadvertently opens a portal to hell, where fetish-demons led by Pinhead tear his body apart. When Frank’s brother and his wife move into his house, a skeletal Frank appears to his sister-in-law and asks her to supply him with corpses for his regeneration.