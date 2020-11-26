BLACK FRIDAY DEAL ALERT: Get Disney Plus & Hulu Bundle For Just $7.82 a Month For The Next Year

For most people, the most compelling bundle in streaming is the ability to get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $12.99 a month. With the $6 savings, you are essentially getting ESPN+ for free when you subscribe to the other two services.

With Hulu launching their Black Friday 2020 deal for just $1.99 per month for an entire year — you can build your own Disney+ bundle for as low as $7.82 a month, when you purchase the Disney+ Annual Plan. This is a great option for those not into sports, who might not need ESPN+.

Click here to sign-up for Hulu’s Black Friday Deal: $1.99 a month

Click here to sign-up for Disney+ Annual Plan: $69.99 a year (~$5.83 a month)

Total: $7.82 / month

Hulu Get The Deal $1.99 / mo. hulu.com BLACK FRIDAY SALE: Save $48 on the Hulu Limited Commercials Plan Disney+ Get The Deal $69.99 / yr. disneyplus.com Save $14 When You Pay Annually

Who’s Eligible For the Hulu 2020 Black Friday Deal?

The Hulu Black Friday deal is only available to new and returning subscribers. Those who took advantage of the Black Friday deal last year aren’t eligible for the offer if they recently canceled.

Black Friday Disney+ Bundle w/ Hulu & ESPN+

If you want to add in ESPN+, the cheapest way to subscribe is to purchase an annual plan for $50 a year ($4.16 a month). If you add those three together — you will get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ for just $11.98 for the next year — that’s cheaper than the official Disney+ bundle.

Click here to sign-up for Hulu’s Black Friday Deal: $1.99 a month

Click here to sign-up for Disney+: $5.83 a month ($69.99 paid annually)

Click here to sign-up for ESPN+: $4.16 a month ($49.99 paid annually)

Total: $11.98 / month

Official Disney Bundle w/ Disney+, Hulu, & ESPN+

If you prefer to pay monthly, you can always take advantage of the official Disney Bundle which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $12.99 a month.