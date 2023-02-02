Bloomberg Launches New Lineup of Streaming Originals on Bloomberg App

If anyone knows how to navigate a crowded market, it’s the business-focused media conglomerate Bloomberg. That expertise will put the company in good standing, especially as it has announced it will be adding to its streaming programming catalog.

Bloomberg Media has unveiled a new brand for streaming videos called Bloomberg Originals. This new programming lineup will offer cinematic documentary-style deep dives, talk shows, live events, and video podcasts. These new series will be available via the Bloomberg app.

Watch a Teaser for Bloomberg Originals:

“Bloomberg Originals will explore global news issues and ideas through bold voices and creative formats,” Bloomberg Media Editorial head David Merritt said. “We’ll create everything from feature-length shows and series to short-form Quickdocs and companion podcasts. We want to bring the world’s best business journalism to our audience wherever they are across linear, streaming and social platforms. ”

The new lineup of original shows coming to Bloomberg Originals includes:

“Getting Warmer with Kal Penn” (Debuts Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on Bloomberg Originals and 10 pm ET on Bloomberg TV): Anchored by the actor and former White House aide, viewers will accompany Penn as he takes an up-close look at bold climate solutions and discovers new facets of the global transition to clean energy.

“The Future with Hannah Fry” (Debuts Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 8:30 p.m. ET): One of the UK’s best-known mathematicians, Hannah Fry examines the science, technology, and people on the cusp of the most transformative breakthroughs of our age. The program will bring subjects into sharper focus through interviews, explainers, and field visits to explore breakthroughs across themes such as artificial intelligence, crypto, climate, and chemistry.

New series with Emily Chang : Hosted by high-profile journalist Emily Chang, the series will be a fast-paced, dynamic show that lives at the intersection of tech, business, entertainment, and culture. Every week, Chang will go on location to meet the world’s most fascinating founders, influencers, and innovators, conducting intimate interviews and bringing audiences behind the scenes of the most impactful stories, launches, and trends.

“Idea Generation” (New Season March 2023): Hosted by veteran content creator and strategist Noah Callahan-Bever, examines ideas – the current of the 21st century – and what separates successful creative influences from everyone else. In each episode, Callahan-Bever sits down with leading creators from the world of business, sports, music, and more.

“Next In Sports” (Debuts April 2023): Next In Sports is a dynamic documentary series that lives at the intersection of business, sports, and culture. Hosted by Bloomberg journalists Jason Kelly and Vanessa Perdomo, Next in Sports explores new sports – and new innovations in existing leagues – by meeting the creators and athletes where they are. From the Pickleball courts of Arizona to the Formula 1 simulators in the United Kingdom and the boardrooms of Wall Street, the series will illustrate how ambition and entrepreneurship in the sports world are reshaping not just how we think about winning and losing, but economics and equality.

“AI IRL” (Debuts April 2023): Bloomberg reporter Jackie Davalos and Technology Editor Nate Lanxon delve into the ways AI is infiltrating real life. From medicine to crime, from art to warfare, AI is changing the tasks we perform and our comprehension of what machines can do. Beyond a semblance of sentience, what AI can achieve and how it will help us is hitting the mainstream. This series examines the big areas where AI is transforming what we can accomplish. Thematic and conversational, AI: IRL will bring viewers to the forefront of this technology and the most persuasive critics.

New political talk show out of Washington D.C.: In 2023, Bloomberg will debut a disruptive Washington D.C.-based weekly politics show designed for a fast-growing younger, global audience as an alternative to traditional weekend Capitol Hill news conversations. Featuring top journalists and highlighting Bloomberg’s data and economic analysis, the program will live across its broadcast and digital video offerings – Bloomberg Originals, Bloomberg TV, and Bloomberg TV+.

The company has used the app to offer streaming video before, but this is the first time that it has used its platforms to stream longer-form programming. Bloomberg Quicktake will now focus on carrying short-format Bloomberg Originals and news content — including new Quickdocs cut downs as well as Quick60 and Quickhits clips — on social media platforms.

Bloomberg Originals programming streams on the Bloomberg app on Connected TV (CTV) devices such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, and Android TV and is also available via Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels, Amazon’s news app on Fire TV, The Roku Channel, Tubi, and VIZIO WatchFree+.