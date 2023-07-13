Breaking: Disney Has Conversations with Partners to Launch Standalone ESPN Streamer; ABC, Disney Channel Could Be Sold

Fresh on the heels of having his contract as Disney’s CEO, Bob Iger spoke with CNBC on Thursday from the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho. Now the company’s chief executive through 2026, Iger told David Faber that Disney has had conversations with potential “strategic partners” about partnering to launch a standalone direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming service for all of the live sporting events and content broadcast on the ESPN family of networks.

In addition, Iger revealed that Disney’s linear channels, including ABC, Disney Channel, and Freeform might not be core to the company’s business moving forward. That would seem to indicate that Disney is willing to sell those networks in order to reorganize its operations. Acknowledging the rise in cord-cutting, the CEO said that linear television is a “no-growth business.” Iger said that the company will need to be “expansive in our thinking” to chart a path forward.

While Iger conceded that traditional linear television is “broken,” he did clarify that live sports were different. Because of the pull that they have on fans and the appointment nature of the broadcasts, live sports “stands tall” in comparison with the rest of traditional TV programming.

Disney and ESPN executives have long discussed the potential of placing all of ESPN's programming under one streaming umbrella, but the conversations have ramped up over the past few months. Back in February, Iger said that the company was “just not there yet” when it came to making the move, but since then, it appears that Disney has ramped up its timetable. In early May, ESPN’s Chairman Jimmy Pitaro discussed what the streamer could look like when it eventually came to market, and then less than three weeks later, reports began circulating that Disney was working with cable and satellite providers to renegotiate carriage deals to allow for a full streaming version of ESPN.

Check back with The Streamable as we learn more about this developing story.