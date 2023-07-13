Breaking: Disney Has Conversations with Partners to Launch Standalone ESPN Streamer; ABC, Disney Channel Could Be Sold
Fresh on the heels of having his contract as Disney’s CEO, Bob Iger spoke with CNBC on Thursday from the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho. Now the company’s chief executive through 2026, Iger told David Faber that Disney has had conversations with potential “strategic partners” about partnering to launch a standalone direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming service for all of the live sporting events and content broadcast on the ESPN family of networks.
In addition, Iger revealed that Disney’s linear channels, including ABC, Disney Channel, and Freeform might not be core to the company’s business moving forward. That would seem to indicate that Disney is willing to sell those networks in order to reorganize its operations. Acknowledging the rise in cord-cutting, the CEO said that linear television is a “no-growth business.” Iger said that the company will need to be “expansive in our thinking” to chart a path forward.
While Iger conceded that traditional linear television is “broken,” he did clarify that live sports were different. Because of the pull that they have on fans and the appointment nature of the broadcasts, live sports “stands tall” in comparison with the rest of traditional TV programming.
|DTV STREAM
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|First Month: Save $15
|Sign Up
|$74.99
|$85.98
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$72.99
|ABC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|Disney Channel
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|Freeform
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
Disney and ESPN executives have long discussed the potential of placing all of ESPN's programming under one streaming umbrella, but the conversations have ramped up over the past few months. Back in February, Iger said that the company was “just not there yet” when it came to making the move, but since then, it appears that Disney has ramped up its timetable. In early May, ESPN’s Chairman Jimmy Pitaro discussed what the streamer could look like when it eventually came to market, and then less than three weeks later, reports began circulating that Disney was working with cable and satellite providers to renegotiate carriage deals to allow for a full streaming version of ESPN.
Check back with The Streamable as we learn more about this developing story.
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
The service can be subscribed for $9.99 / month per month or annually for $99.99 / year.
You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL with NHL Power Play (previously NHL.TV). For NFL Fans, they have an exclusive NFL game, and simulcast select Monday Football games.
The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.
College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.
For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.
ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.
What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.
To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.