Breaking: Five ‘Big Brother’ Feeds Will Stream Around the Clock for Free on Pluto TV

Get ready competition fans, because it looks like starting tomorrow, you aren’t going to be getting much sleep. On Tuesday, Paramount announced that when the 25th season of the iconic reality show “Big Brother” premieres on CBS on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. ET, it will be followed by the launch of dedicated live feeds on the company’s free, ad-supported streaming platform Pluto TV. The around-the-clock live feeds will continue to be available ad-free on Paramount’s flagship streamer Paramount+, but now fans can keep up with all of the Machiavelian houseguest machinations for free.

Pluto will launch five pop-up channels dedicated exclusively to “Big Brother.” Four of these channels will feature the live feeds with a fifth being dedicated to showing all of the action from inside the house at the same time. Pluto will show commercials on these channels, but Paramount is promising that they will be “limited ad-breaks.”

The “Big Brother” house has been outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones that capture and record every move that happens 24 hours per day. The main episodes of “Big Brother” will air on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET and on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET. Julie Chen Moonves will return as host while 16 houseguests compete to win $750,000.

Ahead of the season premiere, CBS introduced this year’s competitors that range from a 21-year-old college student to a 63-year-old real estate agent.

Subscribers to Paramount+’s ad-free premium tier — Paramount+ with SHOWTIME — will be able to watch all three episodes per week live via the CBS affiliate live stream, while customers signed up for the ad-supported Paramount+ Essential package will be able to watch on demand the day after the episode airs.