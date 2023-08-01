Breaking: Five ‘Big Brother’ Feeds Will Stream Around the Clock for Free on Pluto TV
Get ready competition fans, because it looks like starting tomorrow, you aren’t going to be getting much sleep. On Tuesday, Paramount announced that when the 25th season of the iconic reality show “Big Brother” premieres on CBS on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. ET, it will be followed by the launch of dedicated live feeds on the company’s free, ad-supported streaming platform Pluto TV. The around-the-clock live feeds will continue to be available ad-free on Paramount’s flagship streamer Paramount+, but now fans can keep up with all of the Machiavelian houseguest machinations for free.
Pluto will launch five pop-up channels dedicated exclusively to “Big Brother.” Four of these channels will feature the live feeds with a fifth being dedicated to showing all of the action from inside the house at the same time. Pluto will show commercials on these channels, but Paramount is promising that they will be “limited ad-breaks.”
The “Big Brother” house has been outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones that capture and record every move that happens 24 hours per day. The main episodes of “Big Brother” will air on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET and on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET. Julie Chen Moonves will return as host while 16 houseguests compete to win $750,000.
Ahead of the season premiere, CBS introduced this year’s competitors that range from a 21-year-old college student to a 63-year-old real estate agent.
Introducing the #BB25 houseguests… there are endless possibilities awaiting them 👀 pic.twitter.com/rMjGMnCly8— Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 31, 2023
Subscribers to Paramount+’s ad-free premium tier — Paramount+ with SHOWTIME — will be able to watch all three episodes per week live via the CBS affiliate live stream, while customers signed up for the ad-supported Paramount+ Essential package will be able to watch on demand the day after the episode airs.
-
Pluto TV
Pluto TV is a free live TV streaming service that provides more than 350 channels of live TV and thousands of on demand movies and TV shows.
Most of what you’ll find on Pluto TV qualifies as “background television.” It’s fine to keep on while you’re scrolling on your phone or cooking something in the kitchen.
Because these aren’t traditional live TV channels, it’s not a great option for live events, news, or sports, but it’s a solid choice for cord cutters who want to supplement their other services with some “comfort food” TV. You’ll find channels dedicated to “Star Trek,” “CSI,” “Jersey Shore,” “Survivor,” and “The Amazing Race.”
-
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.
Subscribers can choose between the Essential Plan (which includes ads) for $5.99/month, or go commercial-free and add more movies with Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for $11.99/month.
Subscribers to the more expensive plan will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.
The service was previously called CBS All Access.30-Day Trial