Breaking: Max to Offer Around-the-Clock CNN Programming in ‘CNN Max’ Hub Beginning in September

A year and a half after the demise of erstwhile streaming service CNN+, Warner Bros. Discovery is getting back into the news-streaming business in a big way as it was announced on Thursday that the company’s flagship streamer, Max, would begin hosting a 24-hour stream of CNN programming on Sept. 27. The newly named CNN Max will be available in the United States and will “leverage CNN’s reporting excellence, global newsgathering, and live programming from CNN US, CNN International, and feature original programming built specifically for Max.”

While this offering will not be an exact live stream of CNN’s cable broadcast, it will feature new shows created specifically for streaming, “CNN Newsroom” featuring CNN anchors Jim Acosta, Jim Sciutto, Rahel Solomon, Amara Walker, and Fredricka Whitfield. Sciutto will also lead breaking news coverage for the streaming hub in the afternoons.

In addition, CNN Max will also feature some of the cable channel’s cornerstone shows including “Amanpour,” “Anderson Cooper 360,” “The Lead with Jake Tapper,” “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer,” and more. The CNN Max programming feed will be included at no extra cost as part of the Max subscription. Currently, the streaming service offers an ad-supported plan for $9.99 per month, an ad-free option for $15.99, and an ultimate ad-free plan that includes 4K UHD with Dolby Atmos for $19.99 monthly.

CNN Max will serve as an open beta test for the platform to experiment with different features, products, and offerings around news and live programming. WBD will also solicit input and feedback from Max subscribers throughout the process to ensure that it is meeting the needs of viewers in the best way possible. The company has long talked about wanting to bring news and live sports from across its brands to its streaming platform but has been slow to do so thus far; however, apparently, that is changing.

“As we laid out at our launch only a few months ago, our vision for Max is to be The One to Watch for all members of a household,” WBD’s CEO and president of global streaming JB Perrette said. “We have the broadest and highest quality entertainment offering, and now will include world-leading news as a meaningful addition for all Max subscribers, at no extra charge. CNN Max is differentiated by having 24/7 news at its core from CNN, the leading global news organization, and being available on a scaled streaming service in the U.S., which has a significantly younger and additive audience compared to traditional TV.”

The existing CNN Originals hub on Max will be rebranded as CNN Max. This corner of the expansive platform will continue to carry series, specials, and documentaries from the news network, but will also be the home of the 24/7 news stream. CNN Max will feature over 900 episodes of current and legacy programming, including shows that were originally developed for CNN+, including “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” and “The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper.”

Other popular titles in the hub include Emmy-winning food and travel series “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” and “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy,” as well as the Oscar-winning documentary “NAVALNY.”

“The quality, depth and reach of CNN’s global journalism is what distinguishes the company and we’re thrilled to launch CNN Max and create a 24/7 live news streaming service,” CNN’s leadership team said in a statement. “CNN Max brings the advantages CNN has in global newsgathering, breaking news coverage and top analysis to a new platform and a new audience. CNN was founded by innovating new ways to deliver the news, and through CNN Max more consumers will now be able to find, engage and learn from CNN’s reporting, giving the company multiple ways to build and grow for the future.”