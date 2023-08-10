 Skip to Content
Breaking: NFL+ Raises Prices, Now Offers NFL RedZone on TV for $14.99/month

Ben Bowman

The NFL just dropped a bombshell in the streaming world. If you subscribe to NFL+ Premium at $14.99/month, you can now stream NFL RedZone on your TV.

Last year, the service only allowed you to view live games on your phone or tablet, and RedZone wasn’t an option.

Starting this year, the base package of NFL+ will be $6.99 (up from $4.99). That provides live local and primetime regular and postseason games on your phone and tablet. But you’ll be able to watch NFL Network, live out-of-market preseason games, NFL Films, and on demand content on your television.

If you get NFL+ Premium — now $14.99 (up from $9.99) — you get everything mentioned above, plus NFL RedZone on your TV. You can also watch full, condensed and all-22 coaches film replays ad-free on your television.

Should You Get NFL+ Premium for NFL RedZone?

It may be tempting to jump out of your chair and grab this deal. After all, standalone RedZone has been something of a holy grail for football fans.

The problem is, it’s not an automatic football fix. RedZone is our favorite way to watch the NFL during the season, but RedZone alone still leaves you out in the cold on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday nights. Here’s how the season breaks down:

Service Games Available Channels Needed Price Links
Live TV Streamer Sundays, Monday Nights, Thanksgiving games ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network $69.99 / month+ DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Fubo, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV
Prime Video Thursday Nights, Black Friday N/A $8.99 / month 30-Day Free Trial
Peacock Sunday Nights, Week 16 Bills vs. Chargers, Wild Card Playoff game N/A $5.99 / month Sign Up
ESPN+ Week 4 Falcons vs. Jaguars N/A $9.99 / month Sign Up

  • To watch Thursday Night Football and the first-ever Black Friday game, you need Prime Video.

  • To watch Sunday Night Football, you could go with Peacock or any live TV streamer that carries NBC. Peacock is also home to an exclusive Bills vs. Chargers game in Week 16. And you’ll need Peacock for one of the Wild Card games.

  • NFL Network is home to six exclusive games, including the overseas games. But both NFL+ plans would allow you to watch those on TV.

  • You still need a live TV streamer for ESPN and Monday Night Football.

  • ABC is home to four exclusive Monday Night Football games, so you’d need a live TV streamer for that.

  • ESPN+ has an exclusive Week 4 game between the Falcons and Jaguars.

So while we initially jumped out of our seats to smash the “buy” button on NFL+, a closer examination reveals it leaves way too many holes in your football schedule. Even if you had an antenna for the games on ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC, you’re still out in the cold for ESPN.

If you’d like to watch all the games, we recommend a live streamer like DIRECTV STREAM, which offers all of those channels and the option to add NFL RedZone for the same price. You’d get far more channels that way.

If you wanted to save money with something like Sling TV, you can also add NFL RedZone for just $11, which is cheaper than the NFL+ option. Sling would require a workaround for CBS, but you could fix that with a 30-day free trial of Paramount+. And if you’re watching RedZone, you probably wouldn’t watch the CBS games anyway since they occur at the same time as RedZone coverage.

More choice is always better for sports fans, but unless you’re willing to give up football three nights a week, NFL+ probably isn’t your best choice for RedZone.

NFL+

NFL+ allows fans to watch live local and primetime games on mobile and tablet devices. And with an NFL+ Premium subscription, you can watch replays of every single game without ads, condensed game replays, and coaches film. The service also allows fans to choose their audio stream (home, away, and national calls). The Premium plan also includes NFL RedZone on TV.

The service also allows users to watch out-of-market preseason games on any device. Users can also access NFL library programming ad-free.

