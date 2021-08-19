Buzzer Adds WNBA, Its First Women’s Pro League, to Bite-Sized Streaming Platform

Buzzer is adding another forward-thinking league’s clips to its library of short-form sports highlights.

Today, Buzzer announced the WNBA would join the NBA, NHL, and the PGA Tour as leagues that have highlights featured on the service.

According to Forbes, Buzzer will “provide access to WNBA League Pass, the league’s out-of-market subscription streaming product,” through the app. Users can purchase single-game, partial game options, or even a full-season WNBA League Pass. Buzzer will also include WNBA teams and players in its customizable push notification system.

“The vision here is that if we can aggregate women’s sports and trigger mobile alerts regardless of time of day, based off of players and teams that you’re interested in,” said Bo Han, Buzzer’s founder and CEO. “We believe that we can drive an incremental audience as well as an incremental revenue channel for these women’s leagues.”

Buzzer is described as an app designed to appeal to younger fans, providing sports coverage in the form of bite-sized clips locked behind a paywall. We last heard that clips would be about two minutes long and cost 99 cents per clip. The service seems to be popular amongst legendary athletes, as top talents like Michael Jordan, Wayne Gretzky, Naomi Osaka, Patrick Mahomes, DeAndre Hopkins, Devin Booker, LaMelo Ball — and the WNBA’s Sabrina Ionescu — have all invested in the app.

The WNBA has been on the cutting edge of technology in recent years, including this year, when it announced that it would bring games to streaming platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Twitter, and Facebook. In addition, traditional broadcast and cable outlets, including ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, and CBS Sports Network have carried WNBA games this season.

The league has come a long way since its debut. In 1997, WNBA players earned a base salary of just $15,000. Today, top players can earn upwards of $500,000. Ratings have improved as well. ESPN’s coverage of the Seattle Storm’s 2020 title-winning game averaged 570,000 viewers, up 27% over the final game from the year prior. Now, they can add “league featured on Buzzer” to that list of accomplishments.