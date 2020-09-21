Cable Upsets Streamers at 2020 Primetime Emmys

The 72nd Primetime Emmys took place last night and it was, as expected, one for the books. The virtual ceremony was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and attendees accepted awards and presented from either their homes or designated hubs.

Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek” pretty much swept the board, becoming the first series to win every major comedy award. HBO, which entered the race with 26 nominations, also had a big night, with “Watchmen” and “Succession” also dominating the major categories.

While last night was big for cable, steamers also managed to nab some awards. Julia Garner who stars in Netflix’s “Ozark” walked away with the Supporting Actress in a Drama Series award, while “Unorthodox’s” Maria Schrader won for Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special.

Billy Crudup from Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” managed to snag an award for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, while Uzo Aduba won Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role as Shirley Chisholm in [Hulu’s] “Mrs. America.”

Disney+’s “The Mandalorian, which made major waves in the press with its nomination in the Outstanding Drama Series category fell to HBO’s “Succession.”