‘Caddyshack,’ ‘Clueless,’ ‘Grease’: Where You Can Stream Movies, Shows Referenced in 2023 Super Bowl Commercials

Super Bowl LVII is in the books, and though many Philadelphia Eagles fans are likely still in denial about the outcome of the game, Kansas City Chiefs followers are probably still mid-celebration. Plenty of fans of neither team must have tuned in as well, because data suggests that 36.7 million households across the United States watched the big game this year.

Many viewers who weren’t interested in watching either team likely tuned in for the commercials. Companies save their best (or most confounding) spots of the year for the Super Bowl, where they’re likely to get the most attention from viewers in one sitting. The 2023 edition was no different, and featured several spots that referenced popular TV shows and movies.

If the T-Mobile spot with John Travolta threw you into a nostalgic frame of mind for “Grease,” or if Tony Romo’s antics put you in the mood to watch the dancing gopher from “Caddyshack,” fear not! We’ve got a list of where you can watch content referenced in the Super Bowl today!

T-Mobile

This ad featured Travolta performing an updated version of “Summer Nights” from “Grease” alongside “Scrubs stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison, who once again demonstrated their superior bromance to the world.

Rakuten

The e-commerce company Rakuten reunited “Clueless” stars Alicia Silverstone and Elisa Donavan, extending their feud to incorporate the best methods for online shopping.

Clueless October 20, 1995 Shallow, rich and socially successful Cher is at the top of her Beverly Hills high school’s pecking scale. Seeing herself as a matchmaker, Cher first coaxes two teachers into dating each other. Emboldened by her success, she decides to give hopelessly klutzy new student Tai a makeover. When Tai becomes more popular than she is, Cher realizes that her disapproving ex-stepbrother was right about how misguided she was — and falls for him.

Michelob Ultra

One of the premier beer distributors in the country hit the links for its Super Bowl commercial, in a spoof of the timeless golf classic “Caddyshack.” The spot features sports stars like Serena Williams, actors like Brian Cox, and even the antics of a certain former Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

Caddyshack July 25, 1980 At an exclusive country club, an ambitious young caddy, Danny Noonan, eagerly pursues a caddy scholarship in hopes of attending college and, in turn, avoiding a job at the lumber yard. In order to succeed, he must first win the favour of the elitist Judge Smails, and then the caddy golf tournament which Smails sponsors.

Pop Corners

If you’re looking for a potato chip-alternative as your new go-to snack, look no further than Pop Corners. These popped-corn snacks were apparently cooked up in a lab by Heisenberg himself, with a little help from Jesse. Even Tuco Salamanca approves of the chips in this send-up of “Breaking Bad.”

GM and Netflix

General Motors pulled out all the stops to advertise its new line of electric pickup trucks in this spot. Will Ferrell stars as just about everyone from Netflix’s most popular recent shows in the spot, including “Stranger Things,” “Bridgerton,” and “Squid Game.”

Bridgerton December 25, 2020 Wealth, lust, and betrayal set in the backdrop of Regency era England, seen through the eyes of the powerful Bridgerton family.

Squid Game September 17, 2021 Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games—with high stakes. But, a tempting prize awaits the victor.

Stranger Things July 15, 2016 When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces, and one strange little girl.

Pepsi Zero Sugar

This year’s Pepsi spot featured Ben Stiller spoofing a number of popular films. The commercial references several popular movies, including “The Revenant,” “The Martian” and, most explicitly, “Zoolander.”