‘Caddyshack,’ ‘Clueless,’ ‘Grease’: Where You Can Stream Movies, Shows Referenced in 2023 Super Bowl Commercials
Super Bowl LVII is in the books, and though many Philadelphia Eagles fans are likely still in denial about the outcome of the game, Kansas City Chiefs followers are probably still mid-celebration. Plenty of fans of neither team must have tuned in as well, because data suggests that 36.7 million households across the United States watched the big game this year.
Many viewers who weren’t interested in watching either team likely tuned in for the commercials. Companies save their best (or most confounding) spots of the year for the Super Bowl, where they’re likely to get the most attention from viewers in one sitting. The 2023 edition was no different, and featured several spots that referenced popular TV shows and movies.
If the T-Mobile spot with John Travolta threw you into a nostalgic frame of mind for “Grease,” or if Tony Romo’s antics put you in the mood to watch the dancing gopher from “Caddyshack,” fear not! We’ve got a list of where you can watch content referenced in the Super Bowl today!
T-Mobile
This ad featured Travolta performing an updated version of “Summer Nights” from “Grease” alongside “Scrubs stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison, who once again demonstrated their superior bromance to the world.
GreaseJuly 7, 1978
Australian good girl Sandy and greaser Danny fell in love over the summer. But when they unexpectedly discover they’re now in the same high school, will they be able to rekindle their romance despite their eccentric friends?
ScrubsOctober 2, 2001
In the unreal world of Sacred Heart Hospital, John “J.D.” Dorian learns the ways of medicine, friendship and life.
Rakuten
The e-commerce company Rakuten reunited “Clueless” stars Alicia Silverstone and Elisa Donavan, extending their feud to incorporate the best methods for online shopping.
Clueless
Shallow, rich and socially successful Cher is at the top of her Beverly Hills high school’s pecking scale. Seeing herself as a matchmaker, Cher first coaxes two teachers into dating each other. Emboldened by her success, she decides to give hopelessly klutzy new student Tai a makeover. When Tai becomes more popular than she is, Cher realizes that her disapproving ex-stepbrother was right about how misguided she was — and falls for him.
Michelob Ultra
One of the premier beer distributors in the country hit the links for its Super Bowl commercial, in a spoof of the timeless golf classic “Caddyshack.” The spot features sports stars like Serena Williams, actors like Brian Cox, and even the antics of a certain former Dallas Cowboys quarterback.
Caddyshack
At an exclusive country club, an ambitious young caddy, Danny Noonan, eagerly pursues a caddy scholarship in hopes of attending college and, in turn, avoiding a job at the lumber yard. In order to succeed, he must first win the favour of the elitist Judge Smails, and then the caddy golf tournament which Smails sponsors.
Pop Corners
If you’re looking for a potato chip-alternative as your new go-to snack, look no further than Pop Corners. These popped-corn snacks were apparently cooked up in a lab by Heisenberg himself, with a little help from Jesse. Even Tuco Salamanca approves of the chips in this send-up of “Breaking Bad.”
Breaking Bad
When Walter White, a New Mexico chemistry teacher, is diagnosed with Stage III cancer and given a prognosis of only two years left to live. He becomes filled with a sense of fearlessness and an unrelenting desire to secure his family’s financial future at any cost as he enters the dangerous world of drugs and crime.
GM and Netflix
General Motors pulled out all the stops to advertise its new line of electric pickup trucks in this spot. Will Ferrell stars as just about everyone from Netflix’s most popular recent shows in the spot, including “Stranger Things,” “Bridgerton,” and “Squid Game.”
BridgertonDecember 25, 2020
Wealth, lust, and betrayal set in the backdrop of Regency era England, seen through the eyes of the powerful Bridgerton family.
Squid GameSeptember 17, 2021
Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games—with high stakes. But, a tempting prize awaits the victor.
Stranger ThingsJuly 15, 2016
When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces, and one strange little girl.
Pepsi Zero Sugar
This year’s Pepsi spot featured Ben Stiller spoofing a number of popular films. The commercial references several popular movies, including “The Revenant,” “The Martian” and, most explicitly, “Zoolander.”
The MartianSeptember 30, 2015
During a manned mission to Mars, Astronaut Mark Watney is presumed dead after a fierce storm and left behind by his crew. But Watney has survived and finds himself stranded and alone on the hostile planet. With only meager supplies, he must draw upon his ingenuity, wit and spirit to subsist and find a way to signal to Earth that he is alive.
The RevenantDecember 25, 2015
In the 1820s, a frontiersman, Hugh Glass, sets out on a path of vengeance against those who left him for dead after a bear mauling.
ZoolanderSeptember 28, 2001
Clear the runway for Derek Zoolander, VH1’s three-time male model of the year. His face falls when hippie-chic Hansel scooters in to steal this year’s award. The evil fashion guru Mugatu seizes the opportunity to turn Derek into a killing machine. It’s a well-designed conspiracy and only with the help of Hansel and a few well-chosen accessories like Matilda can Derek make the world safe for male models everywhere.