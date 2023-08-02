Can I Watch In-Market NFL Preseason Games on NFL+?

Watching your local team during the preseason is a great way to get acclimated with new and old players on the roster. It is also an opportunity to find some hidden gems that will hopefully make the team (or your fantasy roster). At the very least, it’s an opportunity to see your favorite squad in action after months and months away from the gridiron.

NFL+ offers football fans the ability to watch preseason games from their mobile devices, as well as select smart TVs and connected devices like Roku and Google Chromecast. Unfortunately, NFL+ does not allow users to stream in-market preseason games — only out-of-market games. To watch your team’s in-market exhibition contests, you will have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service or purchase an over-the-air (OTA) antenna device.

What Games Can I Watch with NFL+?

The following types of games can be watched with an NFL+ subscription:

Preseason

Out-of-market preseason games

Nationally-televised preseason games (mobile or tablet only)

Replays of all preseason games

Regular Season and Postseason

Live local games (mobile or tablet only)

Primetime regular season games (mobile or tablet only)

All “Thursday Night Football, “Sunday Night Football,” and “Monday Night Football” games

NFL Network games (mobile phones streaming over wireless networks only)

Replays of all games

What Else Can I Stream With NFL+?

NFL+ subscribers can stream out-of-market preseason games, live local and primetime regular season and postseason games, listen to live game audio for every NFL game during the season, and access ad-free NFL library content. NFL+ Premium gives you that plus ad-free full, condensed, and all-22 coaches game replays.

NFL+ costs $4.99 per month or $39.99 for a year. An NFL+ Premium subscription is $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

Can I Stream NFL Preseason Games Using NFL Sunday Ticket?

NFL Sunday Ticket is strictly a regular season plan and as such does not include preseason games. However, once the regular season starts, you will be able to watch every out-of-market game with the package. You can sign up for the plan as an add-on to YouTube TV or a la carte via YouTube’s Prime Time Channels.