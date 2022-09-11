 Skip to Content
Can You Stream 2022 Sunday Night Football Opener: Buccaneers vs. Cowboys on Sling TV?

Jason Gurwin

While Sling TV does offer NFL games, will you be able to stream the 2022 Sunday Night Football opener between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys on NBC?

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

If you’re looking to stream the first Sunday Night Football game of the year, between the Dak Prescott’s Dallas Cowboys and Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, you may be in luck. Fortunately, NBC is included in the Sling TV Blue Plan in select markets, which currently is 50% OFF Your First Month.

Customers in Dallas will be able to stream the game on KXAS (NBC local affiliate in Dallas) on Sling, while those in Tampa unfortunately won’t be able to. Those in the Miami market can watch the game on WTVJ, which is their local NBC affiliate.

If you live in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston, Washington, D.C., Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, Hartford/New Haven, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Los Angeles, San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose and San Diego market, you can stream the Dallas/Tampa game live on NBC with your Sling Blue subscription.

If I Can’t Stream NBC, How Can I Watch It?

If they don’t offer NBC in your local market, what are your other options? The good news is there are many ways to stream The Big Game for free.

You can watch it with a a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a live stream of NBC, as well as other services like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

It will also stream with a subscription to Peacock Premium, which is just $1.99 a month or $19.99/year for a limited time.

What Other NFL Action Can I Stream with Sling?

Sling TV is the least expensive way to stream NFL Network and NFL RedZone without cable. With Sling Blue, you’ll get NFL Network, along with NFL on Fox and Sunday Night Football in most major markets. With their Sports Add-on, you can also get NFL RedZone for just $11 more.

For a limited time, you can get Sling Blue + Sports Extra (which includes NFL RedZone), for just $23 for your first month.

