Can You Stream 2023 FIFA World Cup Matches on Fox Sports App if Fox is Blacked Out in Your Market?

Soccer fans should be finalizing last-minute details for their 3 a.m. watch parties for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The tournament is being played in Australia and New Zealand this year, and while most fans are concerned with staying awake to watch games live, some viewers in the United States are stuck wondering how they’ll watch games at all.

Users of DIRECTV and its internet-based companion DIRECTV STREAM are firmly cemented in that category. DIRECTV is mired in a carriage dispute with Nexstar, the largest owner of local broadcast affiliate stations in the country. Dozens of Fox affiliates in markets across the U.S. have been affected, and are currently blacked out on DIRECTV.

One last ray of hope remaining for viewers subscribed to DIRECTV was the fact that they had TV Everywhere credentials to the Fox Sports app. TV Everywhere login information allows pay-TV customers to download apps affiliated with select channels, then stream their content from anywhere on mobile phones and even streaming players.

Unfortuantely, Fox has confirmed to The Streamable that TV Everywhere credentials won’t work for customers affected by the Nexstar dispute. If your Fox affiliate is blacked out on TV, it will remain blacked out on the Fox Sports app.

This leaves DIRECTV customers with a couple of options. First, they can sign up for another live TV streaming service that will carry the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV all offer Fox and FS1 in all major markets. Sling TV does not carry Fox in every market, but its Blue plan does carry the channel in some places, as well as FS1.

Alternatively, DIRECTV users can purchase a digital antenna and get their local channels over the air. This will give them access to Fox again, and they’ll be able to watch all 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup games on FS1 as per usual with their subscription. Twenty-nine (29) World Cup games will be shown on Fox this year, while 35 will air on FS1.

Are there good deals on over-the-air antennas to watch the 2023 Women’s World Cup on Fox?