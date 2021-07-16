Can You Stream Anthony Bourdain Documentary ‘Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain’ Online?

It’s hard to believe that it has already been three years since award-winning chef and author Anthony Bourdain died by suicide in June of 2018. His trademark down to earth, honest take on the human experience made him a household name, not only for those who enjoyed his culinary expertise, but among the many who appreciated the genuine warmth he exuded as he embraced the cultures and people he would encounter during his adventures around the globe.

Bourdain’s life and journeys had already created a vast fan base before his untimely passing. In the years since his death, an ardent desire to learn more has been created among fans both old and new to learn more about his life away from the camera.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville is hoping to respectfully peel the curtain back on Bourdain’s legacy with Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain.

The film premiered last month at the Tribeca Film Festival, garnering rave reviews on its intimate approach to complicated subject matter that Bourdain fans hold near and dear.

Where Can I Watch Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain?

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain hits theaters exclusively on July 16, 2021.

Can I Stream Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain?

Not just yet. The film’s premiere is happening in the cinema only, although streaming options will surely become available soon.

The film is produced by CNN Films and HBO Max, making both platforms surefire options once the movie’s theatrical run has come to an end.

Because the film is being distributed by Focus Features, a Universal-owned company, they can release movies as premium, on-demand content as soon as 17 Days after it is released in theaters. That means it can be assumed that Roadrunner will be available on PVOD for their usual price of $20 in three weeks or so (around August 3, 2021).

But when it comes to streaming on HBO Max and airing on CNN? Since it isn’t a Warner Bros. release, it doesn’t hit HBO Max the same day it’s released in theaters. But because it is from Focus Features, it will come to HBO Max as part of their output deal.

Most Universal and Focus Features movies come to the service about four months after they hit theaters. It will probably air on CNN after that, towards the end of the year.

How Can I Learn More About Anthony Bourdain?

Anthony Bourdain first came to national prominence with his New York Times best-selling book, “Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly,” first published in 2000.

Following the wild success of the book, the natural venue for Bourdain and his sardonic wit was television.

A Cook’s Tour premiered on Food Network in 2002, running for 35 episodes. But the show that introduced many people to Bourdain was Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations, which ran for 9 seasons on the Travel Channel.

The series won two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Cinematography For Nonfiction Programming.

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations July 25, 2005 Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations was an American travel and food show on the Travel Channel; it also airs on the Discovery Travel & Living channel around the world. In it, host Anthony Bourdain visits overseas countries, cities worldwide, and places within the U.S., where hosts treat him to local culture and cuisine. The series premiered in 2005 on the Travel Channel. The format and content of the show is similar to Bourdain’s 2001–2002 Food Network series, A Cook’s Tour. The Travel Channel announced that season 9 will be the show’s final season. Season 9 premiered on September 3, 2012 and concluded with its series finale episode on November 5, 2012. The special episode Anthony Bourdain in Beirut that aired between Seasons 2 and 3 was nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Informational Programming in 2007. In 2009 the series won the Emmy for “Outstanding Cinematography For Nonfiction Programming”.

During the last two years of the run of No Reservations on The Travel Channel, a second Bourdain show was added: The Layover.

According to info from Discovery+, in The Layover, Bourdain got to explore some of the world’s “biggest hubs in a short amount of time.”

The Layover November 21, 2011 The Layover is a travel and food show on the Travel Channel hosted by Anthony Bourdain. The show premiered on November 21, 2011 in an episode based on Singapore. The format and the content of the show are based on what a traveler can do, eat, visit and enjoy within 24 to 48 hours in a city. Each episode starts with the host landing at the city, with the clock starting the countdown until the time that he will leave the city. As a seasoned traveler, he meets up with locals and explores the city in and out, within matters of hours, both the touristy way and the local way. On February 15, 2012, Travel Channel renewed the show for the 2012/2013 season, selecting November 19, 2012 for the second season premiere; featured cities for the season include Atlanta, Chicago, Dublin, New Orleans, Paris, Philadelphia, São Paulo, Seattle, Toronto, and Taipei.

He followed up his work on No Reservations and The Layover by moving over to CNN, where he created Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown April 14, 2013 Bourdain travels across the globe to uncover little-known areas of the world and celebrate diverse cultures by exploring food and dining rituals. Known for his curiosity, candor, and acerbic wit, Bourdain takes viewers off the beaten path of tourist destinations – including some war-torn parts of the world – and meets with a variety of local citizens to offer a window into their lifestyles, and occasionally communes with an internationally lauded chef on his journeys.

The 12 season run of Parts Unknown picked up 12 Emmy Awards along with the 2013 Peabody Award. The series focused not only on cuisines from around the world, but on the people themselves, with Bourdain himself as a mirror on the human condition.

Where Can I Watch Anthony Bourdain’s Earlier TV Shows?

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations and The Layover are available with a 7-day free trial subscription to discovery+

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown is available with a subscription to HBO Max

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain Trailer