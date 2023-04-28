Can You Stream ‘Big George Foreman’ Now? When Will it Leave Theaters, Go to Netflix?

Everyone has seen the infomercials for the George Foreman Grill, but many younger TV viewers might not be as familiar with his prolific boxing career. Foreman was the oldest boxer ever to win a heavyweight championship, and now fans can see his story on the big screen for the first time in “Big George Foreman,” in theaters Friday, April 28.

“Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World” is based on the remarkable true story of one of the greatest comebacks of all time. Fueled by an impoverished childhood, Foreman channeled his anger into becoming an Olympic Gold medalist and World Heavyweight Champion. When he sees his community struggling spiritually and financially, Foreman returns to the ring and makes history by reclaiming his title, becoming the oldest and most improbable World Heavyweight Boxing Champion ever.

The film has received mixed reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, and currently sits at a 52% rating. Critics praise the performances of actors like Khris Davis, Sullivan Jones and Forest Whitaker, but report the movie’s pacing leave something to be desired. Audiences have been kinder, however; 100% of users who have seen the film gave it a thumbs up.

Check out a Trailer for ‘Big George Foreman’:

Unfortunately for theater-avoiders, there’s no way to watch “Big George Foreman” as of now. The film is a theatrical exclusive, so the only way to watch it first on a streaming service will be to wait for its release.

Thankfully, we know which streaming service will get the movie once it does leave cinemas. A 2021 deal between Sony, the film’s distributor and Netflix means that the world’s largest streaming service will get exclusive rights to “Big George Foreman” for 18 months, after which the movie will go to a Disney-owned streaming service. But for the entirety of 2024, if not beyond, “Big George Foreman” will be exclusively available to stream on Netflix.

But what about in 2023? There’s essentially no chance the movie doesn’t end up on Netflix before the end of this year, though it’s a little harder to determine exactly how long before the end of the year it will show up there. The new Tom Hanks film “A Man Called Otto” will stream on Netflix on May 6, 113 days after its initial theatrical release, and just one week earlier than The Streamable predicted it would be available. We also posited that “The Son,” starring Hugh Jackman and Anthony Hopkins, which was released on Jan. 20, would take around 120 days to get to streaming. Although there is no announcement from Netflix regarding its status, that movie is available to rent on Prime Video and other digital platforms now, suggesting its streaming debut isn’t too far off.

Given that information, our best guess is that “Big George Foreman” will also take a 120-day trip through theaters before heading to Netflix. That would make it available to stream on Saturday, August 26, the perfect way to chase away those late summer blues by watching famous boxers beat the living daylights out of each other.