Can You Stream English Premier League on DAZN?

If you’re looking to stream the 2022-23 EPL season in Canada, you might be used to streaming it on DAZN. However, starting with this season and for the next three years, every EPL match has a new home. If you want to stream Premier League, you can now stream it with fuboTV for C$24.99/mo., or as low as C$16.67/mo. when you pre-pay annually.

How to Watch The 2022-2023 English Premier League in Canada

When: Starting Friday, August 7th - May 28th, 2023

Starting Friday, August 7th - May 28th, 2023 TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Stream: Watch with a subscription to fuboTV

In addition to every Premier League match, fuboTV is also the exclusive home to every Serie A match. Just like DAZN, you will get access to programming around EPL on a new 24/7 English Premier League channel called Premier League TV. But, that’s not all you will get with fuboTV. You also get access to beIN SPORTS which carries every Ligue 1 match as well. You can also stream MLB Network, Paramount Network, and CBC.

If you upgrade to their Premium Plan, you can also watch every channel that comes with Stack TV including Global, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, W Network, Showcase, Slice, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Lifetime, The HISTORY Channel, TELETOON, Treehouse, and YTV.

What EPL Fixtures Are Available on fuboTV?

The English Premier League is the top-flight soccer league in England and perhaps the best league in the world. Consisting of 20 clubs, the season typically runs from August through May with breaks for international play mixed in. This year, the three new clubs in the league are Fulham, Bournemouth, and Nottingham Forest.

All 380 matches will be available both live and on-demand through FuboTV. The games will air on fubo Sports Network, fubo Sports Network 2, fubo Sports Network 3, and fubo Sports Network 4. The opening weekend schedule is below.

August 7, 2022

Time (ET) Matchup Channel 3:00 PM Crystal Palace v Arsenal fubo Sports Network

August 8, 2022

Time (ET) Matchup Channel 7:30 AM Fulham v Liverpool fubo Sports Network 10:00 AM Tottenham v. Southampton fubo Sports Network 10:00 AM Bournemouth v Aston Villa fubo Sports Network 2 10:00 AM Leeds v Wolves fubo Sports Network 3 10:00 AM Newcastle v Nottingham Forest fubo Sports Network 4 10:30 AM Everton v Chelsea fubo Sports Network

August 9, 2022

Time (ET) Matchup Channel 9:00 AM Man Utd v Brighton fubo Sports Network 9:00 AM Leicester v Brentford fubo Sports Network 2 11:30 AM West Ham v Man City fubo Sports Network

What Plans Does fuboTV Offer in Canada?

fuboTV offers two plans in Canada, their Essential Monthly C$24.99/mo. (C$16.67/mo. pre-paid annually) and Premium Monthly C$39.99/mo. (C$31.67/mo. pre-paid annually). On both plans, you can record Premier League games. On the Essentials Plan, you will get a 250 Hour DVR, while the Premium Plan includes a 1,000 Hour DVR.

How Many Devices Can You Stream On At The Same Time?

On both plans, you can watch on three devices at the same time.

What Channels Can You Watch with fuboTV?

WIth the Essentials Plan, you can watch all Premier League Matches, all Serie A matches, and 23 channels.

If you upgrade to their Premium Plan, you will get 42 channels, including 19+ entertainment channels including Global, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, W Network, Showcase, Slice, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Lifetime, The HISTORY Channel, TELETOON, Treehouse, and YTV.