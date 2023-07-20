Can You Stream Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling’s ‘Barbie’ Movie? When Will It Be Available on Max?
After a marketing blitzkrieg that has coated the world in pink for months on end, Greta Gerwig’s magnum opus, “Barbie,” finally hits theaters.
The film tells the story of Barbie and Ken who live out their days in Barbieland (not to be confused with Barbie World) in bliss. But once they get a taste of the real world, which distorts their worldview entirely, it’s up to Barbie to move between worlds and restore order to them both.
“Barbie” stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Rhea Pearlman, and Will Ferrell. It currently has an 89% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, which may be one of the biggest upsets in Tomatoes history. But critics love the film’s brilliant casting, fun script, and scathing satire of American culture.
Watch a Trailer for ‘Barbie’:
The film drives its pink dream car exclusively into theaters on Friday, July 21, with preview screenings already available around the country, but Barbie fans of all ages want to know when it will come to streaming. We know where “Barbie” will land once it leaves theaters and we have a good idea when it will arrive, barring the film achieving any sort of box office staying power. “Barbie” is a Warner Bros. film, so it’s destined to arrive on Max as one of Warner Bros. Discovery’s tentpole summer films.
Since “Barbie” is a WBD film, we also know their usual window from theaters to streaming for films is 70 days. That would mean “Barbie” would be available to stream on Max on or around Sept. 29, just in time for the early days of fall. However, past WBD films have gone to streaming in fewer than 70 days.
“Black Adam” came to Max in just 56 days, while “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” took 67 days, but those films flopped at the box office, which seems practically impossible for “Barbie” at this point. Granted, if the film does exceedingly well, WBD could opt to keep it in theaters even longer, or to allow it to live exclusively on video-on-demand platforms like Prime Video for a while, where the only way to watch it is to buy or rent it digitally.
Max
Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. There are hubs for content from TLC, HGTV, Food Network, Discovery, TCM, Cartoon Network, Travel Channel, ID, and more. Watch hit series like “The Last of Us,” “House of the Dragon,” “Succession,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and more. The service changed its name from “HBO Max” on May 23, 2023.
Max has three tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 an ad-free plan for $15.99, and the ultimate tier that includes 4K for $19.99.
All Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
You can choose to add Max as a subscription through Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, or other Live TV providers.