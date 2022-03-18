Can You Stream Live NBA Games on Sling TV?

Don’t worry, cord-cutting sports fans, you don’t need a cable subscription to watch the live NBA action. You can watch the same NBA games through a live TV streaming service like Sling TV, which offers a 3-Day Free Trial.

What NBA Channels Does Sling TV Carry?

Sling TV is the most affordable option to watch nationally televised NBA games. All NBA games on ESPN and TNT will be available to Sling Orange subscribers, along with ABC games which are simulcast on ESPN3. While Sling Blue doesn’t offer ESPN, it does carry TNT.

Neither plan includes Regional Sports Networks, so if you want to want locally televised games on channels like Bally Sports, you will another service like DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a 5-Day Free Trial.

Both plans are $35 per month, however, the Blue channel package tends to have an a wider channel selection and allows you to stream to three devices simultaneously, it is not the right fit for NBA fans. Whereas the Orange plan only allows one stream, it covers all the channels you need. You could also go ahead and subscribe to both plans for $50 per month so that you can cover all of your programming and streaming bases if that’s within your budget.

During the NBA playoffs, games are exclusively available on ESPN, TNT, or ABC (simulcast on ESPN3), all which are available on Sling TV Orange Plan. This includes the Eastern Conference Finals, Western Conference Finals, and NBA Finals.

By adding the “Sports Extra” add-on channel pack, you can get NBA TV for an additional $11 per month. This means you’ll get NBA on ESPN, NBA on ABC, NBA on TNT, Inside The NBA, and more.

Stream NBA Games with Sling TV

Which NBA Teams Can You Stream on Sling TV?

Most NBA telecasts will air on Regional Sports Networks (RSN). The unfortunate news is that Sling TV doesn’t have RSNs included, so you either have to purchase a TV antenna or stick to nationally televised games, which may air your team on ESPN, TNT, ABC, or NBA TV.

Can You Add NBA League Pass and NBA Team Pass to Your Sling TV Subscription?

Yes! NBA League Pass streams all games that are out-of-market and not nationally broadcast. After adding an NBA League Pass subscription to your Sling TV account, you can watch live HD League Pass games, listen to a select number of games in multiple foreign languages, watch games on-demand, enjoy both home and away team broadcast feeds, watch live games for all 30 teams, and more.

On the other hand, NBA Team Pass allows you to follow the games of just one team while also getting access to NBA TV.

To add NBA League Pass or NBA Team Pass on Sling TV, follow the steps below.

Log in to your My Account page

page Select Edit Subscription then open the Extras drop-down

then open the drop-down Choose +ADD next to the service you’d like to add

Blackout restrictions apply.

Can You Watch Your Local Team with NBA League Pass or NBA Team Pass?

No, you’ll only be able to watch out-of-market games.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Sling TV?

Sling TV is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.